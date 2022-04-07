ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester announces expanded child care financial aid; see if you're eligible

By Mike Randall, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 1 day ago
Westchester County is launching a program that will increase the number of families eligible for financial assistance for child care.

The Westchester Works Scholarship is available to households making more than the previous ceiling to receive relief.

Previously, a family of two — one parent and one child —was ineligible for child care assistance if their household income was $34,841 or more.

That same family can have a gross income of up to $60,674 and qualify for the Westchester Works Child Care Scholarship. A family of three can earn up to $74,950, and a family of four can earn up to $89,226, and be eligible for the scholarship.

County Executive George Latimer announced the details of the program on Wednesday.

"Increasing the eligibility will allow more parents to go to work with peace of mind knowing their children are safe and in good hands," Latimer said.

Applications are available on the county's website, westchestergov.com, and parents and guardians who apply must be working and meet income eligibility requirements. Those with questions can email scholarships@cccwny.org, or call 914-761-3456, extension 140.

"As we begin to emerge from the COVID pandemic and parents head back to work in person, this program could not be more timely," added Legislator MaryJane Shimsky.

