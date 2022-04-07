Group that paid $4.6M for mayor's house plans to build religious school, wedding halls

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE - The group that bought Mayor George Kalaj's home and property for $4.6 million before his re-election last month reportedly plans to build a religious school, wedding halls and other community structures there.

A Yiddish-language newspaper published in neighboring Kiryas Joel trumpeted the March 7 purchase with a front-page story five days later, celebrating the impending development in South Blooming Grove by Satmar Hasidic institutions as an "expansion of the holy borders" of Kiryas Joel.

"This was, of course, a gift from heaven, just the opportunity we have been waiting for," the KJ Weekly proclaimed in a translation of the article, which touted the future elementary school for boys and other facilities.

The account gives few details about the plans, but helps explain why buyers were willing to pay Kalaj roughly 10 times what his three-bedroom house and 21 acres appeared to be worth, as the Times Herald-Record reported last week after the sale was recorded with the Orange County Clerk's Office.

His land, it turns out, was coveted as a large property near Kiryas Joel where one of Satmar's two main factions could build another school and other facilities the ever-growing Hasidic community needs.

The sale also had raised the question of whether Kalaj still lived in South Blooming Grove, as state law requires him to do to hold office. He had been elected mayor in 2020 and was re-elected to a four-year term in an uncontested race on March 15, eight days after he sold his house.

Kalaj didn't respond to Times Herald-Record inquiries about where he now lives. Village Attorney Scott Ugell contacted the Record after the story about the property sale was published on March 31 to say that Kalaj is renting his former house from the buyers. He said this week the rental agreement allows Kalaj to stay there for "multiple years."

The KJ Weekly article describes the future development site as 16 acres rather than 21 acres, which suggests that the portion on Fort Worth Place where the house is located will not be redeveloped immediately. The rest of the land is closer to Kiryas Joel and a potential access point from Seven Springs Mountain Road.

The planned school appears to be a future addition to Sheri Torah, one of three Hasidic school systems attended by children in Kiryas Joel and the surrounding towns. The KJ Weekly article praises Moshe Ostreicher, Sheri Torah's administrator, for making school construction its "highest priority," to relieve overcrowding and prepare for future growth.

Sheri Torah now has about almost 4,400 boys and girls enrolled in separate schools in Monroe, according to state data, and is currently building a new girls school next to an existing one off Forest Street, directly across Route 17 from Kiryas Joel.

All told, nearly 15,000 children attend Hasidic schools in Kiryas Joel and on its outskirts, an enrollment increase of about 22% over the last five years, according to state data compiled by the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council. By comparison, Orthodox school enrollment totals more than 32,000 in Rockland County and almost 85,000 in Brooklyn, OJPAC reported last month.

Ostreicher didn't respond to phone messages this week to discuss the South Blooming Grove building plans.

Sheri Torah schools are affiliated with the branch of the Satmar Hasidim loyal to Rabbi Zalman Teitelbaum of Brooklyn. Kiryas Joel's largest school system, the United Talmudical Academy, is used by the community's majority faction, led by Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Zalman's brother.

Who now owns the former Kalaj property is unclear.

A record of the $4.6 million purchase filed last week with the Orange County Clerk's Office identified the buyers only as a newly formed entity called Fort Worth Holdings LLC. But the KJ Weekly article refers to a $7.5 million down payment for the property, raising the possibility it was immediately resold for a higher price.

"Kiryas Joel philanthropists delivered donations and loans of $7.5 million towards a down payment on the property at the time of closing," the story read.

The article also says the buyers made sure they would have no legal or other barriers to build the sort of structures they intended. It described those plans as a "boys’ elementary school building, brand new wedding halls, smaller social gathering spaces, and many other public services," along with "many hundreds of parking spaces."

"Intensive negotiations were held — on all legal and practical aspects, as is common for large real estate transactions of this sort — and special emphasis was placed to make one hundred percent certain of the legal necessities for eventually using the property for the use of the enormous structures the institution’s administrators plan to build, starting immediately, without any delay."

Any development plans for the property must be reviewed and approved by the South Blooming Grove Planning Board before construction can begin.

Kalaj had tried for three years before he was elected in 2020 to sell his property for nearly $3 million, pitching it in real estate ads as ripe for housing development. Development interest in South Blooming Grove has grown since Hasidic families from Kiryas Joel and Brooklyn began settling in the village of 3,200 people in 2015.

The Kalaj property borders the Orange County-owned Gonzaga Park and nearly reaches Seven Springs Mountain Road, one of the main entrances to Kiryas Joel. A driveway or new road through a property on Seven Springs Road would enable Kiryas Joel drivers to reach a school or any other new structures built there.

