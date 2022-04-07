From chocolate matzoh to hot cross buns, 9 options for Easter, Passover treats

The spring holidays are upon us! In 2022, Good Friday and the beginning of Passover land on the same day, April 15.

If you're hosting an Easter or Passover get together and are in need of something sweet, check out these shops around the Hudson Valley where you can find cakes, chocolates and more.

Baked by Susan

Where: 379 South Riverside Ave., Croton-on-Hudson

Aside from their assortments of cookies, cakes, pies and brioche dinner rolls — all made from scratch everyday — Baked by Susan has something sweet for whichever holiday your family is celebrating.

For Easter, they've got Easter-themed cakes and cupcakes featuring bunnies, chicks and carrots; hot cross buns, Easter bread, and Easter themed cookies. For Passover, the bakery offers coconut macaroons — half of which are dipped in chocolate — a chocolate matzo cake and caramel matzo crunch. For those in need of gluten free options, the bakery has a flourless chocolate cake or the crumble pie which can be purchased in apple or triple berry. Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 914-862-0874; bakedbysusan@gmail.com; bakedbysusanstore.com.

By the Way Bakery

Where: 574 Warburton Ave., Hastings-on-Hudson

This gluten- and dairy-free kosher bakery is serving up quite a few Easter-themed baked goods and Passover treats. Noted on the bakery's website, while By the Way Bakery's baked products are wheat- and dairy-free and kosher, using rice and corn, they are not certified kosher for Passover.

Easter-themed cakes include the Robin's Nest Cake, a chocolate layer cake featuring robins egg blue frosting and a little robin's nest; Easter layer cake; spiced carrot layer cake; coconut cheesecake and a Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake. For Passover, there's Safta's Seven Layer Cake, a chocolate-filled and glazed vanilla sponge cake, along with almond cookies, coconut macaroons, which can be drizzled in chocolate, and a hazelnut creme torte.

For Passsover, you can also consider a creamy chocolate truffle torte, raspberry tart, or chocolate cake pops.

Check out the bakery's full offerings at btwbakery.com.

Caked Up

Where: 40 South Main St., New City

While the deadline has already come for orders (Easter orders were accepted until April 7), their assortment of cakes, pies, platters and cupcakes are available on a first come first serve basis.

Customers can choose from either lemon poppyseed blueberry or banana mini bundts, banana cream, lemon meringue, key lime, apple or blueberry pies, carrot cake, "Bunny Head" vanilla-chocolate cakes with cookies and cream filling, or the "Easter Pinata" confetti cake with a surprise inside.

Caked Up also offers crumbcakes in a variety of flavors including classic, strawberry, Italian rainbow and confetti. Cupcakes are available in six packs and are decorated for Easter. Platters include brownies, cookies, French macarons, rainbow cookies and miniature cupcakes. For more information go to cakedupcafe.com or call 845-499-2929.

Homestyle Desserts

Where: 24 South Water St., Peekskill; 353 Main St., Cold Spring

Homestyle Desserts has two locations, one in Peekskill and a second in Cold Spring, as well as a Cold Spring ice cream parlor, Homestyle Creamery, where the bakers can combine their baked goods with ice cream. For the holidays, Homestyle is serving up Easter bread, Easter egg cakes, wheat pies, Potica (a rolled pastry with filling), Easter eggs, and chocolate rabbits. Check out homestyledessertsbakery.com for more information.

La Tulipe Desserts

Where: 455 Lexington Ave., Mount Kisco

La Tulipe Desserts, which has recently had a renovation, serves up an assortment of desserts that include cakes, doughnuts, gelato, sorbet, and more.

For Easter, there are chocolates, including those shaped like bunnies and hens, marzipan in Easter-themed shapes including a robin, a rabbit, a duck and a hen, as well as chocolate Easter eggs wrapped in foil, chocolate robin's eggs and an assortment of chocolate truffles.

For Passover, there are flourless lemon meringues, flourless chocolate cakes, strawberry cheesecake, hazelnut dacquoise, a hazelnut meringue cake, Cameroon: a milk and dark chocolate mousse with flourless chocolate cake layers with a chocolate glaze, and coconut macaroons. Check out their website, latulipedesserts.com, for their full menu.

Neri's Bakery

Where: 31-37 Pearl St., Port Chester

This family owned and operated Port Chester bakery is serving up their famous Easter bread, including ones topped with hard boiled eggs, as well as Easter-themed cakes decorated with lambs or rabbits, bunny topped cupcakes, Easter cookies, chocolate bunnies full of jelly beans, and chocolate eggs. Go to nerisbakery.com for more information.

Smallcakes

Where: 749 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale

Smallcakes is known for its many unique cupcake flavors, like hot fudge sundae, cookies and cream, pink chocolate, and peanut butter cups. For Easter, there are Easter-themed breakable hearts, a heart-shaped bunny made of chocolate that is made to be smashed where customers can find some goodies hiding underneath. The Easter items are available for pre-order only and customers can place their orders by calling 914-713-3971 or stopping by the storefront. smallcakesny@gmail.com; smallcakesny.com.

Sugar Hi

Where: 380 Main St., #1821, Armonk

Armonk's brightly colored Sugar Hi is offering all sorts of sweet treats for both Easter and Passover. For Passover, customers can choose from the chocolate Seder plate, a milk chocolate plate covered in candies and can be dusted with edible gold, their famous matzah crack, and chocolate chip or "funfetti" macaroons. There's also a Sugar Hi platter featuring an assortment of treats, including cookies and brownies, yellow cake with vanilla or frosting, strawberry shortcake, flourless chocolate brownies, or Belgian chocolate basket. Please note, their Passover desserts are "kosher style for Passover" but are not kosher for Passover.

For Easter, Sugar Hi has a rainbow sprinkle cake, an Easter-themed platter which comes with shaped cookies, ice cream pie, cinnamon roll cake and an Easter basket featuring candies and bunny-shaped items.

Pick-up for Passover desserts will be April 15 and 16 while Easter treats can be picked up April 16. For more information, and to check out their full menus, go to sugar-hi.com.

Vilma's Bakery

Where: 29 Main St., Haverstraw

For Easter Vilma's Bakery is serving up special Bunny Shape cakes that can be filled with either pineapple or dulce leche as well as their Easter-themed Tres Leche cake. Vilma's Bakery also serves up coquitos, a small coconut macaroon with a subtle taste of pineapple which are topped with a sweet honey glaze.

Contact Vilma's Bakery via phone, 845-942-8200, or email, info@vilmasbakery.com. Check out the bakery's website, vilmasbakery.com for more information. The bakery will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter.

Heather Clark covers business openings and closings throughout Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. Keep up on the latest comings and goings by joining our Facebook group at What's going there Westchester, Rockland, Putnam. Contact Clark via email, hclark@lohud.com.