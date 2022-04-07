Bataan Death March recalled 80 years later, with thoughts of Ukraine's ongoing devastation

As Filipino-Americans and veterans prepare to mark the 80th anniversary of the brutal Bataan Death March during War War II, thoughts are focused on Ukraine.

"Armaments change," said Jerome Kleiman of New City, who with the Philippine-American Cultural Foundation has coordinated a commemoration Saturday of the horrors that happened eight decades ago in Bataan, Philippines. "Human nature doesn't change."

Kleiman's father-in-law had served with Philippine-American troops on the archipelago and continued in guerrilla warfare after the Japanese took control.

A million civilians were killed in the Philippines during World War II, Kleiman recalled. Manila, like Warsaw, like Mariupol, suffered devastation from bombings and battle.

The fighting on the Bataan peninsula during World War II drew on for months, as food and medicine dwindled. The largest U.S. surrender since the Civil War came on April 9, 1942.

The Japanese military began to march tens of thousands more than 60 miles away to Camp O'Donnell prison camp. Thousand of Filipinos and hundreds of Americans were killed or died from brutal conditions along the way. Some remained captive until the Japanese surrender in 1945.

Saturday's commemoration will draw dignitaries, including Elmer G. Cato, Consul General of the Philippines in New York and Elaine Xiaojiang Fan, state director of Asian American Affairs and former U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, Harry Thomas.

Veterans groups from the metro area are expected, as are local National Guard units. Active-duty troops from the 31st Infantry Regiment from Ft. Drum, which lost soldiers in both the battle and march, are also expected to participate. The 31st Infantry Regiment has 2,000 troops in the Philippines and some 1,300 perished.

There's a well-represented and growing Filipino-American presence in the New York metropolitan region, including in nearby Bergen County and into Rockland. According to past Census data, more than 5,600 Rockland residents claim Filipino heritage.

The name for Bataan Road was chosen to grace one of the last remaining streets used by once-expanse Camp Shanks. The camp was the largest embarkation point for troops heading to the European Theatre in World War II.

After the commemorative march, a ceremony, participants will gather for entertainment and Filipino food at Dominican College, just up Western Highway.

Joe Bataan, known as the king of Latin soul, is scheduled to perform. The Mount Vernon resident has recounted how his father named him Bataan Nitollano – he changed his name at the beginning of his music career – so people would ask about the historic sacrifice made there.

An educational symposium follows.

If you go

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9

Where: Gather in front of the Tappan Zee High School starting at 12:20 p.m,. March proceeds down Bataan Road around 1 p.m. to Dominican College, 470 Western Highway South, Orangeburg. The 10th Mountain Division Band will perform and food trucks will be on site. A wreath will be laid at the flag pole at Return Home Park at the base of Bataan Road.

From 4-5:30 p.m., a symposium will discuss the history of the early defensive battles against the invading Japanese in the Philippines. More information can be found at rememberbataan.org.

