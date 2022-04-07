ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Kilnerry' for a day, World Fusion Music and RiverRun Bookstore: 5 things to do this weekend

By Jane Murphy, Portsmouth Herald
 1 day ago
This weekend features a variety of events from the screening of a comedy filmed in Portsmouth and New Castle, to a World Music celebration concert at The Music Hall to New Hampshire Theatre Project's sixth annual Storytelling Festival.

There's something for everyone so get out and about this weekend.

'Kilnerry' for a day

This Saturday, Portsmouth will officially be renamed "Kilnerry, New Hampshire," as a tribute to a special showing of "Love in Kilnerry," a movie largely filmed on the Seacoast, in 2017, at the Portsmouth High School auditorium. The four screenings are at 1 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Tickets are $15 and $13.50 for children and seniors and available at loveinkilnerry.com/tickets. Some of the film's cast members — Kathy Searle, Sybil Lines, Sheila Stack and Roger Hendricks Simon — will attend the evening show at the high school and conduct meet-and-greet sessions at 2:30 p.m. at the high school; 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. at the Portsmouth Feed Company restaurant and 10 p.m. at Portsmouth Brewery.

NHTP's Storytelling Festival

New Hampshire Theatre Project’s sixth annual Storytelling Festival will once again take place at The Music Hall in Portsmouth on Friday, April 8 at 8 p.m. Featured performers are Anne Jennison, Gwendolyn Quezaire-Presuti and Megan Wells. Music will be provided by Ben Baldwin and Kent Allyn. This year’s Festival will focus on traditions and lessons from the past, woven around NHTP’s season theme of "Are We There Yet?" The festival will also be livestreamed.

Tickets are $30 for the in-person event and $15 for the livestream, and can be found at nhtheatreproject.org.

RiverRun Bookstore 20th anniversary celebration

RiverRun Bookstore is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend, April 8 to 10, with a three-day celebration and sale at the store at 32 Daniel St. in Portsmouth. The celebration will feature 20% off of everything in the store, door prizes and giveaways happening all weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit riverrunbookstore.com.

Randy Armstrong and Volker Nahrmann go Beyond Borders

World Fusion Music pioneers Randy Armstrong and Volker Nahrmann bring Beyond Borders to The Music Hall stage this Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. The ensemble musicians hail from four continents featuring Jose Duque, ERINI, Charlie Jennison, Theo Ni Martey, Nick Phaneuf and Ben Cook, and perform on over 50 instruments from around the world. Opening the Beyond Borders concert will be New England favorites, the talented Soggy Po Boys serving up their tasty blend of New Orleans style jazz mixed with brass-fueled old-school funk and spirituals featuring music from their album, "All In Favor."

Tickets are $34; $29, seniors; $19, students under 18 and are available at themusichall.org.

Last weekend to see 'La Cage Aux Folles' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

It's the last weekend to see the hit at the Seacoast Repertory Theatre in Portsmouth. "La Cage Aux Folles" runs through Saturday, April 9. Tickets range from $25 to $52 and are available at seacoastrep.org.

"Jesus Christ Superstar" at The Players’ Ring Theatre in Portsmouth wraps up this weekend, too. Dive In Productions is presenting this production with an entire cast of female-identifying, trans, and non-binary actors. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ASL interpreters will join the cast on Saturday, April 9 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $28, $25 for seniors and students at playersring.org.

