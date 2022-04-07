ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ledger

Polk County approves legal action against BS Ranch as state seeks to deny its permit

By Gary White, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPU17_0f20bNMK00

The Polk County Commission signaled Tuesday that it is ready for the county to take legal action against the operators of BS Ranch and Farm in South Lakeland.

Commissioners approved an agenda item in their biweekly meeting authorizing the county to join any administrative hearings or other legal actions to support a recent state order denying the renewal of a permit for BS Ranch, which recycles human waste, expired foods and mulch into soil that is sold to growers.

Local residents have complained for at least five years about foul odors near the facility.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice last month that it would not renew a permit for BS Ranch to operate. The company is entitled to petition for an administrative proceeding to appeal the order.

In approving a recommendation from county staff, commissioners gave permission for the county to “seek legal remedies” for violations of any laws, regulations or codes if the denial of the permit renewal becomes final.

Previously:DEP denies BS Ranch & Farm's renewal of permit to operate

What's that smell? Lakeland recycling plant has to pay fine to Polk County due to odor

County approves a study of Polk's broadband

Commissioners approved spending $250,000 on a broadband feasibility study to be conducted by Florida Polytechnic University.

The money will come from the $140.8 million in federal funds Polk County received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The act, intended to address the COVID-19 pandemic, says the money can be used to invest in broadband infrastructure and expand access to broadband internet service, among other purposes.

Under the agreement, Florida Polytechnic will conduct a study of existing policies and infrastructure and identify future requirements to help close gaps in broadband connectivity, the county staff said in an agenda description.

During Friday’s agenda review, Polk County Director of Information Technology David Palmer emphasized that Polk County has no plans to begin offering internet service. The county will only address infrastructure that could be used by internet providers.

The study will update one done about a decade ago, Palmer said.

Another grant for study:Florida Poly receives $175,000 grant to study energy-efficient electronic devices

Commission doles out $1.3 million to local groups

The commission approved grants totaling $1.3 million through the American Rescue Plan to local entities.

The largest funding agreement is for $600,000 to the Aerospace Center for Excellence, based at Lakeland Linder International Airport. The money will be used for the first phase of a project intended to create business incubators in Auburndale, Haines City, Lake Wales and Winter Haven.

The commission also approved giving $532,000 to Warner University in Lake Wales. The application says the funding will be used to renovate or replace two lift stations.

Other recipients include Turning Point Worship Center ($75,000), Rise Up Feed and Seed Ministries ($60,000) and Theatre Winter Haven ($15,000).

The money is part of $10.5 million the county dedicated to local entities after receiving the federal relief funds. The county reviewed applications before commissioners approved the agreements.

The county had previously approved more than 15 funding agreements.

'A bull in a China shop':Audits have not been kind to leader of Polk business incubator plan

Will cities pitch in more? Polk votes down $2.5 million request for biz incubators

Tax rate for environmental lands program discussed

During Friday’s agenda review session, Commissioner George Lindsey suggested lowering the level of a proposed property tax increase intended to raise money for purchasing environmental lands.

Polk County voters in the early 1990s approved a property tax levy that the county used to acquire more than 25,000 acres, including what is now Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland. The program expired in 2015.

Environmental lands:Polk Commission votes to put conservation land program on November ballot

Local environmental groups recently proposed a ballot measure that would ask county residents to approve an increase of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value to generate money for additional land purchases. At Friday’s meeting, Lindsey suggested cutting that in half, saying the lower rate would still produce nearly twice as much as the $84 million collected through the initial tax.

The commission did not address the increase in land prices since the 1990s. The county staff is drafting ballot language that the County Commission would need to approve.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

DEP denies BS Ranch & Farm's renewal of permit to operate

LAKELAND — The state has refused to renew BS Ranch & Farm's state permit needed to continue operating as an organic waste recycling facility. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a six-page Notice of Permit Renewal Denial on Tuesday stating it would not renew the East Lakeland company's permit as there were five deficiencies in its application.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Recycling#Law#Bs Ranch And Farm#Dep#Bs Ranch Farm#Polk#Commissioners
WFLA

Which Florida counties have the most renters?

All cities are made up of a mix of homeowners and renters, with 58.6% of Americans owning their own homes and 30.4% rending in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to the American Census Bureau. In cities, there tend to be higher rates of renters due to high property values and influxes of young people who flock to urban areas after college to enter the workforce.
FLORIDA STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County Commissioners approve permit for Monster Truckz Mayhem event

A Monster Truckz Mayhem show at Myers Park Event Center in McKinney was approved for a mass gathering permit March 21 by the Collin County Commissioners Court. Commissioners approved the permit unanimously at the recommendation of county staff. The monster truck show, which is being organized by Garden MotorSports, is scheduled to take place April 1-3. The mass gathering permit for the show was necessary under state health and safety code, according to a document prepared for commissioners.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River roofer, Florida prosecutors settle criminal case

A criminal case alleging a Crystal River roofer stole his customers’ deposits concluded with a plea agreement for probation, a big repayment plan, and no felony conviction. Jason Lee Beville pleaded no contest Tuesday, April 5, in Osceola County Circuit Court to a lesser charge of grand theft in exchange for 60 months of probation and a course of action to repay four victims $31,000 in restitution, according to court records and attorneys.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Inside Nova

Judge temporarily puts some limits on Virginia's mask mandate ban

(The Center Square) – Ten Virginia school districts will be allowed to impose limited mask mandates to accommodate students who have disabilities pending the outcome of a lawsuit against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s prohibition on public school mask mandates. A federal judge approved an injunction against the governor’s mask...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Permits denied for tiny home site in Nelson County

A new tiny home site will not be coming to Nelson County. The board of supervisors voted 3 to 2 to deny a special use permit for the proposed site at its March 18 meeting. Chairman Jesse Rutherford said while there was some support for the site from the community, residents in that area had concerns. Such as location, traffic, and the impact it could have on the environment.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Bay News 9

I-75/State Road 56 diverging diamond switchover delayed

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — After weather botched last weekend’s plans for the I-75/State Road 56 interchange conversion, officials with the Florida Department of Transportation are searching for a new date for the big switch. What You Need To Know. FDOT is searching for a new date for the...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy