Polk County approves legal action against BS Ranch as state seeks to deny its permit

The Polk County Commission signaled Tuesday that it is ready for the county to take legal action against the operators of BS Ranch and Farm in South Lakeland.

Commissioners approved an agenda item in their biweekly meeting authorizing the county to join any administrative hearings or other legal actions to support a recent state order denying the renewal of a permit for BS Ranch, which recycles human waste, expired foods and mulch into soil that is sold to growers.

Local residents have complained for at least five years about foul odors near the facility.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice last month that it would not renew a permit for BS Ranch to operate. The company is entitled to petition for an administrative proceeding to appeal the order.

In approving a recommendation from county staff, commissioners gave permission for the county to “seek legal remedies” for violations of any laws, regulations or codes if the denial of the permit renewal becomes final.

Previously:DEP denies BS Ranch & Farm's renewal of permit to operate

What's that smell? Lakeland recycling plant has to pay fine to Polk County due to odor

County approves a study of Polk's broadband

Commissioners approved spending $250,000 on a broadband feasibility study to be conducted by Florida Polytechnic University.

The money will come from the $140.8 million in federal funds Polk County received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The act, intended to address the COVID-19 pandemic, says the money can be used to invest in broadband infrastructure and expand access to broadband internet service, among other purposes.

Under the agreement, Florida Polytechnic will conduct a study of existing policies and infrastructure and identify future requirements to help close gaps in broadband connectivity, the county staff said in an agenda description.

During Friday’s agenda review, Polk County Director of Information Technology David Palmer emphasized that Polk County has no plans to begin offering internet service. The county will only address infrastructure that could be used by internet providers.

The study will update one done about a decade ago, Palmer said.

Another grant for study:Florida Poly receives $175,000 grant to study energy-efficient electronic devices

Commission doles out $1.3 million to local groups

The commission approved grants totaling $1.3 million through the American Rescue Plan to local entities.

The largest funding agreement is for $600,000 to the Aerospace Center for Excellence, based at Lakeland Linder International Airport. The money will be used for the first phase of a project intended to create business incubators in Auburndale, Haines City, Lake Wales and Winter Haven.

The commission also approved giving $532,000 to Warner University in Lake Wales. The application says the funding will be used to renovate or replace two lift stations.

Other recipients include Turning Point Worship Center ($75,000), Rise Up Feed and Seed Ministries ($60,000) and Theatre Winter Haven ($15,000).

The money is part of $10.5 million the county dedicated to local entities after receiving the federal relief funds. The county reviewed applications before commissioners approved the agreements.

The county had previously approved more than 15 funding agreements.

'A bull in a China shop':Audits have not been kind to leader of Polk business incubator plan

Will cities pitch in more? Polk votes down $2.5 million request for biz incubators

Tax rate for environmental lands program discussed

During Friday’s agenda review session, Commissioner George Lindsey suggested lowering the level of a proposed property tax increase intended to raise money for purchasing environmental lands.

Polk County voters in the early 1990s approved a property tax levy that the county used to acquire more than 25,000 acres, including what is now Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland. The program expired in 2015.

Environmental lands:Polk Commission votes to put conservation land program on November ballot

Local environmental groups recently proposed a ballot measure that would ask county residents to approve an increase of 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable value to generate money for additional land purchases. At Friday’s meeting, Lindsey suggested cutting that in half, saying the lower rate would still produce nearly twice as much as the $84 million collected through the initial tax.

The commission did not address the increase in land prices since the 1990s. The county staff is drafting ballot language that the County Commission would need to approve.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13.