Waynesboro, PA

Summitview set to celebrate milestone of 50 years after building dedication

By John Irwin, Waynesboro Record Herald
 1 day ago
Summitview Elementary is celebrating a milestone on April 23, one that was half a century in the making.

Summitview, at 840 E. 2nd street in Waynesboro, welcomed its first set of students into the building in the fall of 1971 with a dedication of the building following on April 23, 1972. Now 50 years after the dedication, Summitview is looking toward the future by honoring its past.

“For this anniversary we’re hoping to bring the past back alive for those who made this happen years ago,” said Summitview Principal Steve Pappas.

“We’re trying to do our best to reach out to those who went here and taught here the first year, so if anyone wants to attend, reach out and let us know.”

Summitview coordinator, Vicki Seylar, is in her eighth year serving in the district, but her family has a long history with the school.

Seylar’s father Gerald Stouffer, was principal 50 years ago when Summitview was just a set of plans on paper looking to be built.

“We have a scrapbook from over the years at Summitview and we found a few articles from the Record Herald from the '70s about the building process. It’s neat to look back and see these kind of things,” Seylar said.

There are a lot of original things still in the building from when it was first built like the gymnasium stage curtain.

“It just goes to show you that if you take care of things that they last a long time,” Pappas said. “We still use that thing all the time too.”

To celebrate the milestone in Waynesboro Area School District history, a dedication ceremony is planned for April 23 with WASD board members, superintendents, staff, parents and students presenting what they remember from that era.

"As a former student, teacher and administrator, it's exciting to be part of the 50th anniversary," said WASD superintendent Dr. Tod Kline. "I was in the middle school at the time it opened and it's exciting to see that the school is still serving the community all these years later, it makes me very proud to be superintendent here."

Summitview serves 400 students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

For more than information or to rsvp for the ceremony, email Steve Pappas at steve_pappas@wasdpa.org.

