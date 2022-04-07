ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Her son's killer is to be released from prison. Now she is forced to grieve anew

By Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32iET6_0f20apjx00

TAUNTON, Mass. — Joanne Bishop received an automated message last week that jolted her back to despair, a place she lands in all too easily despite the passage of 23 years.

The computerized message from the Adult Correctional Institutions alerted her to a change in the status of her son’s killer, Joao Neves.

Bishop began a frantic quest for information. She learned there would be a hearing in the coming days; she isn’t sure exactly when.

Latest from the courts: Release of 3 men convicted of murder as teens will proceed on orders of RI judge

She saw that Superior Court Judge Stephen Nugent earlier that day had ordered the release of Neves and two other men, convicted of murder in their youth, under a law passed last year. Called the Youthful Offenders Act, it gives people serving long sentences for crimes they committed before they turned 22 a chance to seek parole after they've served 20 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZX5y0_0f20apjx00

“I was never notified. I think the families should have been notified,” Bishop, 68, said through tears in a phone conversation last Friday. “My son can’t come back. He’s never coming back.”

More: College student from Hyannis killed in Providence robbery

More: Earlier parole sought for crimes done before age 18

A robbery attempt turns to murder

The arrest of Neves, then 16, and his accomplice, 18-year-old Eliecer Ortiz, in John Cumiskey’s murder on Jan. 15, 1999, transfixed Providence.

The city had been terrorized by a string of armed robberies on the East Side. Victims told of two teenagers accosting them, demanding their money and flashing a gun if anyone hesitated. One woman reported turning over her pocketbook with $5 only to be threatened at gunpoint to hand over more. She gave up her coat.

More: Relief sought for young offenders

RI ACLU:: Youthful offenders are being illegally imprisoned past release date

It was against that backdrop that Cumiskey, a student at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, had gone with friends to a dance party at Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel on a snowy night.

Cumiskey, called Cuff by loved ones, and friends headed down Union Street in search of pizza afterward. Cumiskey walked a few paces behind two friends when two teenagers confronted them and demanded money. When one of the teenagers pointed a gun, Cumiskey lunged forward to protect his friends. Neves fired two shots during the struggle, hitting Cumiskey in the head and the chest.

Neves and Ortiz were implicated in Cumiskey’s murder and in the spate of robberies. Neves, who was prosecuted as an adult, admitted to the crimes and was sentenced to life in prison plus a consecutive 10 years. Ortiz pleaded guilty to his role and received a life sentence.

A push to change the law

For years, Neves had been part of a push to give people who committed crimes in their youth a chance to prove after 20 years that they were rehabilitated and possibly get a reprieve from their sentence. Enacted last year, the measure is known colloquially as Mario’s Law, named for Mario Monteiro, who as a teen fatally shot a Cambodian immigrant.

“I know I destroyed lives,” Neves told state legislators at a hearing on the bill in 2019. He had changed, he said.

The Parole Board in August 2019 granted Neves's release effective August 2021 “to his next consecutive sentence” based on his positive prison record and the belief that he was not beyond redemption and rehabilitation despite the severity of his crimes, meeting minutes show. Neves was free to begin serving his consecutive 10-year sentence, the board said.

That’s when the state affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union stepped in, arguing for the three men that the Parole Board and the state Department of Corrections were misreading the new law. The group accused the state of holding Neves and two other men illegally beyond their release date.

The ACLU challenged the state’s stance that the men were not eligible for release after serving 20 years for murder, but that they instead must begin serving consecutive terms meted out at their sentencings for lesser crimes.

The law specifies that “[a]ny person sentenced for any offense committed prior to his or her twenty-second birthday, other than a person serving life without parole, shall be eligible for parole review and a parole permit may be issued after the person has served no fewer than twenty (20) years' imprisonment.”

Judge Nugent last week sided with the ACLU after hearing arguments, concluding that the men were being unlawfully incarcerated and that their sentences, including consecutive terms, should be aggregated. Nugent ordered the immediate release of Neves, now 39, and two others.

“We applaud Judge Nugent for a very comprehensive and thoughtful decision today. We are relieved to have our clients’ liberty restored. On behalf of the many other similarly situated individuals being held at the ACI based on the DOC’s flawed legal interpretation of the parole statutes, we urge the state to revisit the manner of parole eligibility calculation in light of the judge’s ruling,” Lisa Hollet, former chairwoman of the Parole Board, said in a statement. Holley represented the men with ACLU cooperating lawyers Lynette Labinger and Sonja Deyoe.

'Kids make mistakes'

Rep. Julie A. Casimiro, who sponsored the legislation, praised Nugent's ruling and expressed gratitude at the men's release.

"Kids make mistakes, sometimes truly awful mistakes, but we have to realize they were still committed by children, children without fully developed brains and the necessary biological and social development to realize the significant impacts and consequences of their crimes," Casimiro, D-North Kingstown, said in a statement. "If we truly believe in our judicial system of rehabilitation, the children who committed crimes and finished growing up inside a jail cell deserve a shot at freedom if they realize the error and pain caused by their previous actions and can prove that they have fundamentally changed."

The state this week asked the state Supreme Court to review Nugent’s ruling, arguing that the judge erroneously interpreted and applied the law. It is seeking to stay the men’s release.

Blake Collins, spokesman for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office, emphasized that the Parole Board had already decided to parole the men from their life sentences to their consecutive sentences in all three of the cases.

“The issue of whether youthful offenders should be eligible for parole after serving twenty years of a life sentence (as opposed to adult offenders who would be eligible for review after twenty-five years for offenses committed after 2015), regardless of whether they were also sentenced to consecutive sentences, is an important question that will impact a large number of cases,” Collins said in an email.

According to the state Department of Corrections, 67 people are potentially affected by Nugent’s ruling, only 13 of whom have already served at least 20 years and are eligible for parole review.

“It is important not only to the state — this office, the court imposing a sentence, the Department of Corrections and the Parole Board — but to defendants, the public at large, and perhaps most importantly to the victims’ families, who all deserve to understand what these sentences really mean. For this reason, we believe it is important for the Supreme Court to review these decisions and provide much needed clarification regarding how the law is to be applied,” Collins continued.

Labinger rejected the state's arguments Wednesday as an affront to the General Assembly's passage of the law. The state's reading that the law applies to people convicted of a single charge would render it meaningless to virtually every offender serving a lengthy sentence, she said.

"The state's position now is a complete nullification of the actions of the General Assembly," Labinger said, adding "My heart goes out to the families, but the state has interfered with the operation of the statute."

She emphasized, too, that the state alerts families to all Parole Board hearings, where they are provided a chance to weigh in.

"This is not a get-out-of-jail-free card. They have the extraordinarily high burden of proving they are not the same person [who committed the crimes years ago]," Labinger said. "They don't just walk out."

Ortiz, 40, who was convicted of second-degree murder, was granted parole in December based on his full acceptance of responsibility and genuine remorse, meeting minutes show. He was released March 2 and is being monitored by GPS.

Renewed suffering for victim's mother

Joanne Bishop and her husband, Ray, hope to weigh in at Neves’s future hearing, if there is one. Cuff’s death left the family fractured in how to manage and express their grief. His older brother, Jim, takes a stoic approach, while Joanne mourns and expresses outrage more openly.

“None of us can get over this,” Bishop said in the spotless kitchen in her Taunton home. “I didn’t think I was going to say anything. I just got madder and madder.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvQvD_0f20apjx00

She is not skilled with computers and didn’t follow the progress of the Youthful Offenders’ Law through the General Assembly. She became incensed at testimony showing compassion for people she views as killers, with short shrift paid to victims.

“I’m angry,” she says.

“This kid is still young enough to have children, hit the lottery. He belonged there.”

Bishop is particularly raw due to family hardships. She lost her brother to COVID. Her husband suffered a heart attack two weeks ago. She worries that her young, adopted son’s recent seizure was due to the stress he sees her under.

“I need John today, and he’s not here,” Bishop says. “I want Cuff home.”

She always knew the men who killed her son would be released eventually, but not before the conclusion of their sentences, she says. She wants to know what Neves and Ortiz look like so she doesn’t encounter them unwittingly.

“I think victims should be notified. Not just for me, but for all the victims out there,” she says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Her son's killer is to be released from prison. Now she is forced to grieve anew

Comments / 7

Related
WFMY NEWS2

April Barber greeted by husband and son after release from prison

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad woman behind bars for the past 30 years, convicted of killing her grandparents in 1991, is now free after being granted clemency. April Barber left an Anson Correctional Facility early Thursday morning. She entered prison at 15 years old and was expected to serve two life sentences. She’s now 45 and a free woman.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
The Independent

Baby P’s grandmother says her daughter ‘should be in prison for life’ after parole ruling

Baby P's grandmother has said she wants her daughter to stay in prison for the rest of her life for her part in the toddler's death, after the Parole Board decided that she was suitable for release.Mary O'Connor said Tracey Connelly, who was jailed in 2009 for the role she played in her son Peter’s 2007 death in Tottenham, north London, in a case that shocked the nation, should never be freed.The 72-year-old spoke a week after the Parole Board decided that Connelly should be freed from jail.Baby P suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, MA
City
Taunton, MA
Taunton, MA
Crime & Safety
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Children Of Texas Woman On Death Row Plead 'Please Spare The Life Of Our Mother'

During hours of relentless questioning, Melissa Lucio more than 100 times had denied fatally beating her 2-year-old daughter. But worn down from a lifetime of abuse and the grief of losing her daughter Mariah, her lawyers say, the Texas woman finally acquiesced to investigators. “I guess I did it,” Lucio responded when asked if she was responsible for some of Mariah’s injuries.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ri#Superior Court
CBS News

Supreme Court rules for Texas death row inmate in religious rights case

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a Texas death row inmate whose request to have his pastor lay hands on him and audibly pray during his execution was denied, a decision in support of the rights of inmates who seek to have their spiritual advisers with them in the execution chamber as they are put to death.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
The Independent

2 SC death row inmates ask court not to schedule executions

Lawyers for two men on South Carolina's death row have asked the state's Supreme Court to hold off on setting execution dates while they challenge a new law allowing executions by firing squad.The Monday request by attorneys for Brad Keith Sigmon and Freddie Eugene Owens comes after the state Corrections Department said last week that the agency is now prepared to carry out firing-squad executions.The prisoners' attorneys said their clients should not be executed while a lower court considers whether the state's available execution methods are constitutional. A hearing in that litigation is scheduled for April 4, according to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHAS 11

Atlanta nurse sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

FBI arrests Massachusetts school superintendent accused of texting 99 threats about police chief candidate

A Massachusetts school superintendent was arrested Wednesday in connection with an investigation into threatening messages sent to a local candidate for police chief. Chicopee Superintendent of Schools Lynn Clark is accused of sending 99 text messages to intimidate an applicant into withdrawing for the top police job, according to the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts.
CHICOPEE, MA
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Witness chides judge for repeatedly extending Jasiel Correia's prison report date

A person who identified himself as a victim of Jasiel Correia criticized the judge who granted the former Fall River mayor six extensions to his prison report date. "I could not be more discouraged and disappointed in your decision ... Every extension granted by Your Honor, are a slap in the face to all the investigators, witnesses, jurors, victims, Fall River Residents, and Federal Prosecutors," Stephen Miller said in a letter to Judge Douglas Woodlock.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy