Fremont, OH

Fun times ahead for Easter egg hunters

By Rebecca Brooks, Fremont News-Messenger
 1 day ago
Area communities are returning to hosting Easter activities as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Easter Egg hunts and visits with the Easter Bunny begin this Saturday, April 9, while the majority of activities are being held Easter Weekend on April 16 and April 17.

Fremont

Kids are invited to an afternoon of fun on April 16 at the annual Hayes Easter Egg Roll, which replicates the White House Easter Egg Roll that Rutherford B. Hayes started when he was president.

The egg roll is from noon to 3 p.m., and kids and their families can stop by any time during that time to participate. The event is geared toward kids ages 3-10, but kids of all ages are welcome.

Kids are asked to bring three hard-boiled, colored eggs to use in the traditional egg games, which will take place on the Hayes Home lawn. These are the same games played at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

Kids ages 3 to 10 can also bring a pre-decorated egg to enter in the decorated egg contest. Other activities include a scavenger hunt, story reading, a craft and corn hole toss.

The Easter Bunny will make an appearance and be available to take photos with event participants.

Birchard Public Library in Fremont will host an Egg-stravaganza on April 16.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. join staff for drop-in craft stations in the children's department. At 10:30 a.m. there will be a guest story teller. Share and Care will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on the library grounds. Children are are asked to bring their own baskets.

The egg hunt for children ages 7 and under begins at 11 a.m. and those 8 and older may begin their Easter Egg Hunt at 11:30 a.m.

• Downtown Fremont Inc. will host the Shop Hop and Easter Bunny Visit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 16. Attendance is free.

Featured Downtown Fremont businesses have Shop Hop participant signs on their doors for kids to stop in to get a treat as well as the opportunity for kids of all ages to shop for new merchandise.

Businesses will have spring savings to go along with purchases. Make sure to bring a basket.

The Easter Bunny will be at the Bunny House at the corner of Front and Croghan from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pictures with kids.

• theChurch Fremont, 1105 County Road 41, will host its 2022 Easter Egg Drop at 5:15 p.m. April 16. There will be 75,000 eggs for children in fifth grade and under. Those attending should must register at atthechurch.tv or toledocos.infellowship.com/UserLogin/Index?ReturnUrl=%2fForms%2f468509.

Clyde

The Clyde Career Women will be hosting the community's East Egg Hunt in Community Park at 2 p.m. April 16, rain or shine.

The club gave bags of Easter goodies away in a drive-thru event at Clyde High School in 2021 but had to cancel its Easter event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But this year, children ages 9 and under will be running through the upper level of Community Park near the ball diamonds to find plastic eggs filled with candies.

• On Easter Sunday, April 17th, there will be a free Drive-Thru Only Easter Lunch available to the public. Serving will be held between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., or until all food runs out, at the Elmore Church of God parking lot, 310 Congress St. The menu includes: Ham, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, and dinner roll. A dessert will also be included with each meal. It is put on and sponsored by the church, along with a partnership from Carolyn’s Catering. This is the second year to have a free Easter meal provided to the community.

Schedel Arboretum and Gardens will present an Easter Egg Hunt from noon to 4 p.m. April 16, on the garden grounds, 19255 W. Portage River South Road.

Young egg hunters should bring their own baskets. The event is free, however donations of canned goods for the Elmore Food Bank are appreciated.

The egg hunts will be held at 1:15 and 1:45 p.m., rain or shine. Separate egg-hunting areas will be designed for different age groups between 1 and 12 years old.

The event will also include Easter Bunny pics with Brittany P Photography; an Easter egg cookie decorating station; a game station presented by the Harris-Elmore Library; a petting station with chicks, bunnies and ducks; a coloring station; face painting; and Kona Ice shaved ice treats and Poppin’ George Kettle Corn.

Visit schedel-gardens.org for more details.

Green Springs

The Green Springs Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday at Green Springs Park. The event is held in memory of Debra Dell and Kim Thiessen. The event is free for children under 11. The Easter Bunny will be on hand.

Marblehead

The Marblehead Peninsula Lions will hold a community Easter Egg Hunt at noon Saturday, April 9, at James Park. The event is for ages 12 and under, which will be broken into three groups by ages, 0-4; 5-8, and 9-12

Oak Harbor

The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce will host an Easter Egg and Candy Hunt at Adolphous Kraemer Park at the Log Cabin at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. The event is free and open to children ages 12 and under. For more information call 419-898-0479.

Vickery

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1320 County Road 268, will host its 4th Annual Community Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9. Hunt for Easter eggs, play games and meet the Easter Bunny. All ages are welcome.

Woodville

The Woodville Business Association will hold an Easter Egg Scramble at 2 p.m. April 16 at Trail Marker Park. Children must be able to walk and be ages 10 and under to participate.

