ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scans reveal the brain's early growth, late decline and surprising variability

By Jon Hamilton
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEz92_0f20YSd600
Scientists have analyzed a huge number of brain scans to learn more about how the brain develops, from infancy all the way until the end of life. Keith Srakocic/AP

The human brain starts with a bang and ends with a whimper.

That's the conclusion of a project that used more than 120,000 brain scans to chart the organ's changes throughout the lifespan. The results appear in the April 6 issue of the journal Nature.

Among the key findings:

  • The brain reaches 80% of its maximum size by age 3.
  • The volume of gray matter, which represents brain cells, peaks before age 6.
  • The volume of white matter — a way of measuring the connections between brain cells — peaks before age 29.
  • The loss of white matter accelerates after age 50.

The ongoing study could eventually lead to brain growth charts that would allow doctors to look for signs of atypical development in young patients. But for now, the results are meant for scientists who study typical brain growth or brain disorders like schizophrenia and Alzheimer's disease.

One goal is to "use this huge amount of existing data to help understand and treat psychiatric diseases," says one of the study's authors Dr. Aaron Alexander-Bloch, a psychiatrist at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The project began more than six years ago when two young researchers at a scientific conference began talking about a simple question: How does a person's brain change during their lifespan?

They realized there was no good answer because most studies that involved MRI brain scans had been limited to a small number of people at a single point in time. Also, the studies used different designs and kept their data in different forms.

So the researchers had an idea.

Researchers decided to turn more than 100 small studies into one big one

"We could just stitch together all these other studies and all these common data sets to create some sort of ground truth and a common language," says Richard Bethlehem, a research associate in the psychiatry department at the University of Cambridge.

Bethlehem and Jakob Seidlitz, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Pennsylvania and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, began asking other researchers if they would contribute their study data to the effort.

"And really everyone came back and said, 'This looks great, we should definitely be doing this,'" Seidlitz says.

The pair assembled an international team and began the hard work of turning more than 100 small studies into one big one.

"Richard and I spent months literally just curating a lot of these data sets," Seidlitz says.

They began to realize how different brains can be

Eventually, they had brain scan data from more than 100,000 individuals, ranging from a fetus to a centenarian. And when they analyzed the data, they began to realize how different brains could be.

"One of the fundamental things that we started to see was just the sheer variability of how big the brain gets throughout development," Seidlitz says.

The team also found variation in the growth patterns of several dozen different areas of the brain's outermost layer and in the volume of white matter, gray matter, subcortical gray matter and in the fluid-filled cavities known as ventricles.

Despite its huge size, the study still has gaps, the researchers say, including a lack of racial and ethnic diversity. "That's one of the things we've been humbled by," he says.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists reveal that many humans are growing new blood vessels: The human body might be still evolving after all

When considering evolving species, we expect drastic changes – perhaps something like popping an extra arm or three eyes or something more practical like a bigger brain capacity. But that’s not how things happen: evolution can be a very unpredictable process and takes a long time to come into effect. For instance, recently, researchers discovered the presence of an artery in our forearms that was not present in our ancestors.
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Scans#Human Brain#Variability#Research Associate
deseret.com

70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from these two symptoms

Close to 70% of long COVID-19 patients suffer from two specific symptoms a month after infection, according to a new study. Details: Researchers at the University of Cambridge recently found that about seven out of every 10 COVID-19 patients struggle with neurological issues in the months after infections. These patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

New Study Links Marijuana Use to Lower Resting Heart Rate

A new study published in the American Journal of Medicine has revealed that marijuana use is associated with lower resting heart rate. Researchers from the United States and Switzerland explored the association between cannabis exposure and heart rate in a large cohort of middle-aged adults. The team of scientists determined...
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
marthastewart.com

Taking Vitamin D and Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements Could Lower Your Risk of Developing an Autoimmune Disease

Vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acid supplements are known to contribute to bone strength and heart health—but that's not all. Research presented at the American College of Rheumatology's ACR Convergence 2021 found that people who ingested these nutrients over the course of five years actually lowered their chances of developing autoimmune disease by 25 to 30 percent, Eating Well reports.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
66K+
Followers
7K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy