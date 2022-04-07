Star Trek Day is back, beaming into Black Lodge Video

On his final day as a county commissioner, Steve Mulroy did something out of this world — he threw his backing behind declaring April 9 each year as Star Trek Day in Shelby County.

That was in 2015.

An annual public event in honor of the day took a hiatus the past couple of years because of the pandemic, but Trekkers are back this year for a live gathering Friday, April 8, at Black Lodge Video in Midtown.

“I did it on purpose,” Mulroy, now a Democratic candidate for Shelby County District Attorney General, said of designating the day as one of his final acts as a commissioner. “I wanted to go out with a bang. A supernova bang.”

Steve Mulroy

Mulroy, a professor of civil rights and constitutional law at the University of Memphis School of Law, is an admitted “Trekker,” or fan of the 1960s cult classic TV show.

Since its inception seven years ago, Shelby County Star Trek Day has given Mulroy and other local fans a chance to indulge in a night of science fiction fun including Star Trek-themed foods, elaborately made character costumes and, of course, watching Star Trek: The Original Series.

The show, which spawned a TV and movie franchise, aired on ABC from 1966 to 1969. Controversial in its inception and with fluctuating ratings, the series was known for its groundbreaking special effects, diverse cast and cutting-edge storylines.

One of the daring and diverse moments of the series included the first on-screen interracial kiss ever shown on television.

“They were ahead of their times in terms of the racial diversity of the cast,” Mulroy said. “We had an Asian character in the form of Sulu (and) at the height of the Cold War we had a character named Chekov. It was good storytelling and really transcended our Cold War rivalries but in an innovative, visionary way.”

The first local Star Trek celebration took place in Davis Kidd Bookstore Cafe in 2015 then moved to the former Fox & Hound in Cordova until COVID hit in 2020.

Mulroy said the decision to move it to Black Lodge Video should have been a no-brainer from the beginning.

“This is our first year celebrating at Black Lodge. It’s funny, I don’t know why we didn’t pick it before — it’s a natural location,” Mulroy said. “It’s the epicenter for all things weird, alternative and science-fiction/horror fantasy. I don’t know why it never occurred to us.”

Mulroy noted that while he wanted to hold Shelby County Star Trek Day on its official holiday of April 9, logistics forced him to hold the celebration Friday, April 8.

Black Lodge Video on Cleveland Street is one of the last physical video rental stores left in the country and has been in operation for more than 23 years.

“The owner of Black Lodge is a huge Star Trek fan,” Mulroy said. “He’s beside himself that we’re coming to his place for Star Trek. I hope it will be the beginning of a long partnership.”

In addition to trivia and a costume contest, there will be presentations by former NASA astronomer Jeremy Veldman and Chris McCoy, TV/film critic for the Memphis Flyer. An original arrangement of Trek show theme songs will be performed on violin and keyboard by two Memphis-area Star Trek enthusiasts.

The “get” of the event will be a live remote appearance by award-winning science fiction author David Gerrold, who penned the memorable and beloved original Trek series episode “The Trouble With Tribbles.”

Gerrold went on to become an award-winning science fiction novelist whose works included the 1994 novelette The Martian Child that was adapted into a 2004 film of the same name.

Mulroy said the added celebrity factor gives this year’s Star Trek Day Celebration a particular exclusivity.

“This is huge. This is the biggest celebrity we’ve ever had at Star Trek Day. And within the world of Trekdom, he is a legend,” Mulroy said.

Concluding the evening will be a screening of a Star Trek episode selected by the participants after a “town hall” discussion and a ranked choice vote.

Past years have selected the best, worst and funniest episode. This year’s category: best tearjerker episode. Nominations for best tearjerker episode can be submitted on the Shelby County Star Trek Day Facebook page.

“We’ll list the different nominees, open it for debate and discussion and people will argue which they think is the one that wins,” Mulroy said. “After, we’ll do a modified rank-choice election where people vote in multiple rounds until one episode finally has a majority. It’s democracy in action consistent with the Star Trek ethos.”

Mulroy said for those who cringe when they hear the term Star Trek, he has two pieces of advice.

“One: There’s a lot more depth to this series than meets the eye at first. It was a product of the times, and it was ahead of its time,” Mulroy said. “It dealt with the themes that were important for that era, but also pointed a direction where one could be more forward-thinking and try to transcend those problems of the 1960s.

“Second of all, it’s just a really fun, engaging, family-friendly event with a bunch of warm and welcoming people. People should come on by and check it out.”

Shelby County Star Trek Celebration Day will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, April 8. Food will be provided by Eat at Black Lodge.