Honesdale, PA

Wallenpaupack students raise thousands for Unicef's efforts in Ukraine

By Peter Becker, Tri-County Independent
 1 day ago
A group of Wallenpaupack students, a world away from the war and turmoil their counterparts are enduring in Ukraine, have stepped up to make a difference.

Eleven juniors and seniors in Christina Ferrara's Global Human Rights class made a plan and executed it, inspiring their fellow high school students and school personnel to contribute a total of $3,539.70 for UNICEF. The money is earmarked to help ease the plight of the refugees and displaced people fleeing from the Russian invasion of their country.

Ferrara said that the students learned about the crisis in Ukraine. They made up a display board explaining why the war is happening, who is being affected and what can be done to help. The students researched organizations where they could send the money, to decide where they felt their contributions would do the best. They voted to pick UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund which is responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children around the globe.

The opening page on UNICEF's website is focused on helping children and families in desperate need because of the Ukraine war. Over half of Ukraine's 7.5 million children are believed to have either fled their country or have been displaced internally by the ongoing war, which began February 24.

"The past eight years of conflict in Ukraine have already inflicted profound and lasting harm on children," a statement on UNICEF's website reads. "Now, the threats to Ukraine’s children have grown as homes, schools, orphanages, and hospitals have all come under attack… Such large displacements could have lasting consequences for generations to come. Children fleeing war in Ukraine are also at heightened risk of human trafficking and exploitation. Meanwhile, civilian infrastructure like water and sanitation facilities have been hit, leaving millions with limited or no access to safe water."

March 21 through March 25 was declared "Ukrainian Awareness Week" at the school. During that time the students collected coins in homerooms and made a competition out of it with prizes awarded.

They also sold ice cream root beer floats, an idea of one of their students, Nolan Glauner. The treat featured small cards emblazoned in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, with an image of a root beer float and the phrase: "Keep Ukraine Afloat!"

The students also gave out a limited supply of yellow and blue lapel buttons for some of the donors and distributed specially designed yellow and blue thank you cards.

"It was extremely important to raise awareness for the people who are struggling," student Lillian Hapke said. "It was a chance for younger students to be part of the conversation." Her classmate Sharik Gordon said a lot of the kids really didn't know about the need.

Student Zoa Badner added, "It was really cool to see all the students come together and donate for such a good cause."

Joining Glauner, Hapke, Gordon and Badner in the fundraising effort were their classmates: Karen Guo, Scarlet Schratt, Lillian Elgayar, Alyssa Capurso, Rayrin Gierwntowski, Angela Hubner and Jasiah Agrispsin.

Ferrara's class assembled for the pictures, celebrating their efforts. Most were wearing tie-dyed yellow and blue shirts.

According to Ferrara, this is the second year for the Global Human Rights class. She said she wanted to incorporate activism in some way, and the war in Ukraine gave them a chance not only to learn about the crisis but do something about it. She said the kids in the school were really generous with their coin donations.

"I'm really proud of them," Ferrara said, also wearing yellow and blue and in earshot of the class. "There were only 11 students; look at the amount of work they did."

"They are an incredible bunch of young people. It gives me hope these kids will one day be adults," She added as she turned and said directly to the smiling class, "You are leading the world. It makes my heart proud."

For more information visit UNICEF online: unicef.org.

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
