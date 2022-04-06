How financial literacy can help reduce racial wealth gaps

Researchers are using big data to determine the potential impact of demographic diversity on new knowledge in the field of history. Diverse teams are often associated with rapid discovery, yet few studies have examined whether and to what extent diversity in demographics, such as an individual’s gender and race, leads to new ideas and knowledge. “These questions are part of a longstanding discussion in the research community concerning who creates knowledge and the knowledge produced,” says Londa Schiebinger, professor of history of science at Stanford University.
