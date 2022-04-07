ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Big Bang Theory: 10 years since sitcom presented a question that was never answered

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49WI1Z_0f1zvR5h00

Throughout its time on the air, The Big Bang Theory delighted fans with many moments that came full circle in the final season.

However, there was one subplot that was never addressed again, leaving viewers frustrated when thinking back to a particular season six episode.

This episode, titled “The Tenure Turbulence”, was broadcast 10 years ago this week, and follows the attempts of Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie) to get a tenure position at California Institute of Technology (Caltech) university.

Despite this instalment focusing on their attempts, which include wooing HR administrator Janine Davis (Regina King) the series would never reveal which character got the position. Since the episode aired, fans have posted messages of consternation to message boards and discussion pages.

“Yeah, that annoyed me too,” one fan wrote on Reddit this week, adding: “You can’t just drop that thread, it’s important to their dynamic.”

Another fan replied: “I guess we’ll never know...”

“It still bothers me that they didn’t tell us who got the tenure position in The Big Bang Theory ,” one fan tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9y0k_0f1zvR5h00

While the subplot was never addressed again, it’s worth noting that the fact Sheldon won a Nobel Prize probably tipped the scales in his favour.

Others have argued that the series presented several storylines it eventually dropped episodes later, which was in fact part of the sitcom’s charm.

The Big Bang Theory ended in 2020 after 12 seasons.

Comments / 85

Mouse65
1d ago

Its not real peeps. Its just a TV show. And a good one. So just enjoy it, and stop trying to ruin it for everyone else. (If there were not reruns, most people wouldn't even pick up on these things!)

Reply(4)
32
FosterKidsMatter325
1d ago

It’s been 10 years later… ummm, I never even gave that a thought. Now you bring it up again? 🙄 at this point, thanks but I’m no longer curious. 😊

Reply(3)
26
Carol Maczka
1d ago

This is one sitcom that I can watch over and over and still find it hilarious. Miss these kinds of programs.

Reply
38
Related
TVLine

Young Sheldon: Mayim Bialik Reprises Amy, Reveals Sheldon's Oft-Mentioned [Spoiler] From Big Bang Theory

Click here to read the full article. #Shamy was in full force during Thursday’s Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel enlisted Mayim Bialik to reprise her role as Sheldon’s “lovely wife” Amy, who alongside her husband (voiced, as always, by Jim Parsons) narrated an episode focused on relationships. They began with a discussion on jealousy that culminated in Dr. Cooper mansplaining the origins of jealousy to Dr. Fowler. In response, the accomplished neuroscientist reminded her hubby that she has a Nobel Prize — a direct reference to Big Bang‘s 2019 series finale. Next came a conversation about the element of...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How Young Sheldon's 100th Episode Shocker Marks A Dramatic Change In The Series

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth.” Read at your own risk!. Young Sheldon's 100th episode didn’t give any big reveals about George Sr.’s potential affair and death, and barely even featured any meaningful nods to The Big Bang Theory. For all that it didn’t do – and Iain Armitage’s enthusiasm had me hopeful it would do something – however, the CBS series dropped a pretty big twist on its audience when it revealed that Georgie got his new older girlfriend Mandy pregnant.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Have Strong Opinions After Mayim Bialik Reveals Her Future on the Show

Almost one year since Mayim Bialik hosted her first Jeopardy! episode, she’s getting candid about wanting to stay at the lectern for good. Before kicking off a new week of clues and answers, The Big Bang Theory alum attended the 27th Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday night, and she opened up about what her future on Jeopardy! might look like. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Mayim revealed that her time on the quiz show is slowing coming to an end and if it were up to her, she would continue standing at the podium. According to the Call Me Kat star, she will be recording new episodes until this spring. But after that, she doesn’t know what will happen.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ross Bowie
Person
Johnny Galecki
Person
Regina King
Person
Jim Parsons
Person
Kunal Nayyar
KVIA

Best ‘Big Bang Theory’ episodes of all time

For 12 seasons, “The Big Bang Theory” delighted audiences with the antics and misadventures of four nerds and the women who have learned to love them. The CBS sitcom originally focused on a quartet of brilliant, yet socially awkward scientists—Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar)—as well as their next-door neighbor, an attractive woman with street smarts named Penny (Kaley Cuoco).
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'The Masked Singer': Cyclops Is a Beloved TV Actor

The Masked Singer Season 7 aired the Round 1 finals on Wednesday night, and two fan-favorites went home. Following last week's unmasking of Ram, new performances from Thingamabob, Cyclops and Firefly faced off in a triple threat. Cyclops was the first of the three eliminated. Scroll through to discover the identity of this one-eyed crooner (if you weren't already watching via FuboTV or another live service). Spoilers ahead!
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Bang Theory#Sitcom#Caltech
Primetimer

Tom Bergeron tweets "Karma's a bitch" after Dancing with the Stars' executive producer is ousted after five seasons

Andrew Llinares is out after joining Dancing as its boss for the all-athlete Season 26 through the most recent Season 30, according to Deadline. Llinares oversaw the exits of longtime Dancing host Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews in July 2020 ahead of Season 29. Bergeron's replacement, Tyra Banks, has polarized viewers and one. Dancing pro says the massive changes has turned Dancing into the "MTV music awards." Asked to respond to Llinares' exit, Bergeron tweeted "Karma’s a bitch" with a winking emoji. Dancing is expected to be renewed for Season 31.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

Netflix’s Longest-Running Series Is Ending

Netflix is not one to let a show linger around. Whether viewership drops off past a certain point, or because the company has some secret data that’s guiding the decision, most of the company’s original series get canceled after just a handful of seasons. Even “hit” Netflix shows are often wrapped up after Season 3 or 4; only the biggest of the site’s series, like Orange Is the New Black and House of Cards, have broken through that unofficial threshold and gotten close to 100 total episodes. (Surprisingly, no Netflix show has run for more than 100 episodes.)
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Hope Goes Ballistic After Liam’s Latest — and Biggest? — Screw-Up: ‘This Is a Nightmare!’

Tested again! It’s Logan vs. Spencer when this married couple square off over his latest blunder… who will prevail?!?. In a new promo, Annika Noelle and Scott Clifton bring the big drama as their Bold & Beautiful characters face off in Brooke’s living room over yet another difference of opinion. The question is, “Who will prevail?”
TV SERIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Jumping to ABC for New Show

In advance of This Is Us' series finale, one of the show's stars is making their move to a new network. Deadline reported that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on This Is Us, is set to headline a new pilot comedy for ABC. The single-camera comedy is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

592K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy