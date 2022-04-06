BookTrib's Bites: Engaging Memoirs, History, Love, Tributes and Adventure

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Spacola had two rules to live by in college: work hard and get good grades, and don't make the mistake of dating Jeremy Cotton! Gigi succeeded initially, but the two bump into each other during a graduation celebration -- and life will never be the same. When Gigi...

'Love Is Blind' Star Engaged After Disastrous Season

One Love is Blind star may not have found lasting love in the pods, but they have done so offscreen. PEOPLE reported that Love is Blind Season 2 star Shaina Hurley is engaged to her boyfriend, Christos Lardakis. Fans will recall that Shaina was in a bit of a love triangle on Love is Blind and dated both Shayne Jansen and Kyle Abrams. While she got engaged to Abrams, the pair called things off due to their differing views on religion.
Harvard Crimson

‘You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty’ Review: Slow Start, but Stunning Read

Coming off the success of the critically acclaimed “Freshwater” and “The Death of Vivek Oji,” Nigerian author Akwaeke Emezi tackles the romance genre with their new novel, “You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty.” Ripe with paradisiacal imagery, “You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty,” is an elegant take on the modern love story, despite its slow start.
New Haven Register

‘The Quiet Girl’ Review: A Heartfelt, Beautifully Homespun Tale of a Lonely Irish Childhood

There are different types of quiet. There’s the quiet of peace and serenity, and the quiet of repression and shame. There’s the quiet of contented, absorbing work. And there’s the quiet of fear, the kind of lonely silence a bullied child might retreat into when she hears the heavy tread of an impatient adult on the stairs, or the catcalling of other, brasher kids. Colm Bairéad’s gentle, straightforward, largely Irish-language “The Quiet Girl” has an ear finely attuned to all those types of hush, and to the tender feelings they can contain.
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
DoYouRemember?

Melissa Francis Says Michael Landon Took Elements From ‘Bonanza’ For ‘Little House’

Melissa Francis was on Little House on the Prairie when she was just a young girl, but she now looks back on the show with fresh eyes. These days she mainly works as a journalist on television, but opens up about working on Little House from time to time. She admitted that she believes creator and star Michael Landon “stole” certain elements from Bonanza.
Daily Mail

'He looks broken': Will Smith pleads with wife Jada stop talking about their marriage on Instagram in old resurfaced clip after Oscars slap drama

An old clip of Will Smith begging his wife Jada to stop putting their marriage drama on blast in public has resurfaced in the wake of the Oscars slap drama. The clip, which is less than a minute long, is from an Instagram Live from 2019 where Jada ambushes her husband to answer questions about their troubled relationship.
Motorious

Bonnie And Clyde Replica Car Lived A Long Life Of Fraud

Let's hope this ends better than the last time someone sat in one of these things. We've all heard the incredible stories surrounding America's favorite criminal couple, Bonnie and Clyde. These two monsters toured the United States, robbing anything and everyone they could get their hands on, leaving only a trail of death behind them. After two years of playing a constant game of cat and mouse, the pair was eventually "caught." Of course, we mean that their bodies were violently ripped apart by a seemingly endless barrage of over 50 rounds each, which fit the crimes perfectly. Finally, the murderous duo was stopped, and to celebrate, their car was paraded around America as a show of dominance to any criminals who might try the same stunt. Except, it wasn't actually their car which was hauled around like a thanksgiving turkey. There were, in reality, five separate clones of the Bonnie and Clyde car, which were all apparently used to portray the brutal gangster's vehicle, and as you may have guessed, this is one of them.
CinemaBlend

As Bel-Air’s Carlton Receives Hate From Fans, The Series’ Co-Showrunner Is Sharing Thoughts On The Matter

Since making its in February, Bel-Air has been a topic of conversation for a variety of reasons, as critics have been mostly mixed on the modern "reimagining" of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. What's arguably been the biggest subject, though, is the dramatic transformation of Carlton Banks. After seeing his antics on the reboot, fans have been going in on the character, leading actor Olly Sholotan to respond to the online hate with an honest social media post. As the formerly-beloved dork continues to receive online hate, the series’ co-showrunner has shared his thoughts on the matter.
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Shares New Art Of Marin

One of the animators behind My Dress-Up Darling is honoring Marin Kitagawa's newest cosplay with some adorable new art! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its big anime adaptation debut along with the rest of the new wave of Winter 2022 anime schedule, and has quickly become one of the most popular releases of the schedule overall. It's quickly taken off with fans as they were drawn into its central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo as they grew closer to one another and dove further into Marin's cosplay hobby. This has resulted in all sorts of makeovers for Marin in the episodes so far.
MyTexasDaily

BookTrib's Bites: Kids Poems, First-Rate Thrillers and Pioneer Patients

This book is a collection of children's poems translated from Russian and written for the author's son, David. The heroes of the poems are real and fictional toys, animals and unusual creatures that accompanied David throughout his joyful childhood. Now they will become friends of many other children. The first poem is about a yellow walrus who needs to be pulled from a puddle and out of danger.
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
BookTrib's Bites: Geology, Emotions, Dating and Grief

Kimberly had always yearned for a child, but after multiple miscarriages coupled with an unhealthy marriage, she accepted that her plan to become a mother was inconceivable. A painful divorce and a job opportunity opened the door for a fresh start in Atlanta. A chance meeting with her husband-to-be, David, was a breath of fresh air. They seemingly shared the same goals and dreams but soon after realized that life doesn't always go as planned.
MyTexasDaily

BookTrib's Bites: Hollywood, Adulting, Atypical Sci-Fi, Action Saga

Blood and dreams run red through the magical land of Hollywood, and rarely do kind souls win the spoils of war ... . When singer/songwriter Josh Sibley gets the opportunity to write songs for a multimillion-dollar feature film, he's all in. Then he meets Lila Levy, the sexy singer/actress married to the movie's producer. She attempts to use her sexuality to hook Josh into a secret love affair.
MyTexasDaily

3 books to educate and inspire you on Earth Day

(BPT) - Each year, on April 22, more than a billion people band together physically and virtually to celebrate Earth Day with a goal of making the planet a happier, healthier place to live. There are endless ways to join the celebration, from planting a tree in your backyard and...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes urgent plea for help as she shares tragic news

Hoda Kotb has used her celebrity platform to make a desperate plea for the safe return of someone very special. On Tuesday, the TV personality took to Instagram and reposted a heartbreaking message from her friend which detailed a horrific kidnapping situation. Alongside a photo of the two women, the...
