St. Paul Begins Process To Create Foundation For Reparations

Masks will stay on in St. Paul Public Schools. Driving the news: The city's school board voted Tuesday night to continue a mask mandate for students and staff, The Pioneer Press reports. The 3-2 vote bucked the superintendent's recommendation to lift the requirement as long as case levels remain low.
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Rebuilding plans for a rural Bloomington church are beginning to unfold. Victory Church caught fire in January and leaders are now looking forward to the church’s next chapter. This past week, Victory’s lead pastors met with architects to begin conversations of what their new...
Comments / 0