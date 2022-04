The Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson, an official PGA TOUR Champions event held annually in North St. Louis County at historic Norwood Hills Country Club, has announced a long-term partnership with the Normandie Golf Course renovation project, led by the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association and Beyond Housing, in conjunction with Nicklaus Design. The partnership will include financial support, charitable and tournament alignment, and investments to help make golf more diverse and inclusive in North St. Louis County and beyond.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO