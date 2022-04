We have some clarity on the 2021-22 NBA postseason for the Minnesota Timberwolves. When the Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, it eliminated the Wolves’ chances of finishing among the top six teams in the Western Conference and thus proceeding directly to a first-round playoff series. Instead, the seventh-place Wolves will host the eighth-place Los Angeles Clippers in a play-in game Tuesday night. The winner of that game will be the seventh seed in the playoffs and begin a first-round series against the second-seeded Grizzlies.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO