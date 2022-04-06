ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Public invited to open house for SH-44 widening plans in Ada County

By Jillian Garrigues
idaho.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Transportation Department will hold an open house on Thursday, April 7 to share construction plans for the widening of State Highway 44 in Ada County. Community members are invited to drop in between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. at the Eagle...

itd.idaho.gov

Comments / 0

Related
cbs19news

Public invited to meeting on Phase 2 of Rio Corridor Plan

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A meeting that will be taking place on Thursday will be focused on design concepts for part of the Rio Corridor Plan. Albemarle County officials invite members of the community to attend the Places29 Rio Community Advisory Committee meeting and give feedback. According to...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NJ.com

Public hearing scheduled for Somerset County Preservation Plan

A public hearing for Somerset County’s Preservation Plan will be held virtually at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30. The 2022 Preservation Plan encompasses three plans: an update of the 2000 Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan; an updated version of the 2008 Comprehensive Farmland Preservation Plan, and the county’s first Historic Preservation Plan. The plan provides land use, funding, and partnership strategies for preservation in Somerset County, and identifies connections between economic development, natural resource conservation and tourism.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
The Citizens Voice

Public invited to attend test of Luzerne County voting equipment

The public is invited to attend the testing of Luzerne County’s voting equipment later this week. The “logic and accuracy” test of the county’s electronic voting system begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the county’s voting equipment warehouse, at 135 Water St. in Wilkes-Barre, election director Michael Susek said Tuesday.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, ID
City
Caldwell, ID
State
Idaho State
Eagle, ID
Government
Ada County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Middleton, ID
City
Eagle, ID
Local
Idaho Traffic
Ada County, ID
Traffic
County
Ada County, ID
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock County to Hold Public Meeting to Discuss Hazard Mitigation Plan

Lubbock County officials later this month will be holding a meeting to receive public input concerning the Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Hazard Mitigation Plan covers Lubbock County, as a whole, plus the cities of: Buffalo Springs, Idalou, Lubbock, New Deal, Ransom Canyon, Shallowater, Slaton, and Wolfforth; public school ISDs: Abernathy, Frenship, Idalou, Lubbock, Lubbock-Cooper, New Deal, Roosevelt, Shallowater, and Slaton. The plan also covers South Plains College, Texas Tech University System, Lubbock County Hospital District, Lubbock County Water Control District #1, Reese Technology Center, and South Plains Association of Governments jurisdictions in Lubbock County.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender County accepting public comment on updated 10 year park plan

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Parks and Recreation hopes to put a new 10-year plan into motion after sharing an update with commissioners on Monday afternoon. Earlier this year, the Parks and Recreation Board as well as the Planning Board approved the updated 2022-2032 Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Now, the Parks and Recreation staff is accepting public comment before sending the plan’s final draft to commissioners for approval.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Boise River#River Linking#Uban Construction#State Highway 44#Star
The Day

Waterford held first public input session on affordable housing plan

Waterford— Residents shared their thoughts Tuesday night during a virtual informational meeting on the town's draft affordable housing plan. Required by the state as part of Public Act 17-170, the plan has to explain how the municipality intends to increase its number of affordable housing developments and update that plan every five years. Municipalities have until June to adopt a plan but not before receiving input from the community.
WATERFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Madison County to widen Yandell Road

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County received $2,432,333 to widen Yandell Road. The Northside Sun reported the Central Mississippi Planning and Development District (CMPDD) awarded the county the money through the Federal Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Grant Fund. The county will also chip in $608,083 of local funds. Madison County Engineer Tim Bryan said […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington seeks input on its ADA transition plan

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday, the City of Bloomington hosted a public meeting on the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan. A plan is in the process of being updated. “What had been out on the website for, five years really, was really sort of a skeleton...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metropolitan […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metropolitan area, which […]
WARREN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy