Public invited to open house for SH-44 widening plans in Ada County

Waterford— Residents shared their thoughts Tuesday night during a virtual informational meeting on the town's draft affordable housing plan. Required by the state as part of Public Act 17-170, the plan has to explain how the municipality intends to increase its number of affordable housing developments and update that plan every five years. Municipalities have until June to adopt a plan but not before receiving input from the community.

WATERFORD, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO