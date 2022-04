The Trentonian’s 2022 Area Softball Top 25 Ratings are now up and running, and it’s a very familiar cast of teams heading up the rankings. In the No. 1 spot is Pennsbury, which is off to a flying start after beating arch-rival Neshaminy, 10-3, Tuesday. This victory upped the Falcons’ record to 6-0 against Neshaminy senior ace Kennedie Ruth, which is no small feat when you consider the quality wins she has posted over the years.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO