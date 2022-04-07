ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Online gambling firm 888 soars on deal to pay less for William Hill assets

By Sinchita Mitra, Radhika Anilkumar
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sN3W_0f1yJMv700
Signage is seen outside a William Hill betting shop in Manchester, Britain, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

April 7 (Reuters) - British online gambling firm 888 (888.L) will pay a smaller price to buy William Hill's international assets from U.S.-based owner Caesars Entertainment (CZR.O), the companies said on Thursday, citing changes in economic and regulatory conditions.

Shares in London-listed 888 soared nearly 30% after the British company also said it would have to raise less capital to partly fund the purchase.

Las Vegas-based casino operator Caesars bought British bookmaker William Hill in a $4 billion deal last year and agreed in September to sell William Hill's non-U.S. assets to 888 for 2.2 billion pounds ($2.88 billion). read more

The purchase, 888's largest since listing in London nearly two decades ago, will give the online pure-play company access to William Hill's 2 million active UK customers and 1,408 betting shops across the UK.

The two companies have agreed that the assets now have an enterprise value of between 1.95 billion pounds and 2.05 billion pounds.

That means 888 will have to pay a cash consideration of about 585 million pounds, nearly 30% below the previously agreed 834.9 million pounds, 888 said.

William Hill is subject to an ongoing licence review by the UK's gambling commission and is addressing action points raised by the regulator in relation to its "social responsibility and anti-money laundering obligations", 888 said in the statement.

The review comes at a time when British businesses are facing rising inflation and consumers are struggling with a cost-of-living squeeze.

888, which has online sports betting, poker and casino platforms, said it now plans to issue up to 70.8 million new shares, which represents about 136 million pounds as of Wednesday's close, versus prior plans to raise about 500 million pounds.

Analysts at Jefferies said in a note they believe the deal "makes strategic and financial sense", adding that this will materialise in 888's balance sheet.

The acquisition is expected to be completed by June 2022.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra, Radhika Anilkumar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 8 (Reuters) - The fast-spreading Omicron variant stoked U.S. interest in better masks for children to ward off COVID-19, and that is adding fuel to an effort that could set the stage for domestic oversight of their quality. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Gambling#Gambling Commission#Poker#Caesars Entertainment#British#888
Daily Mail

Rishi and billionaire heiress wife are accused of 'breathtaking hypocrisy' after it emerges she has 'non-dom' status despite living in Downing St - and could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax while he increased burden on families

Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife's 'non-dom' status today amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in UK tax. Akshata Murthy, whose father is one of India's richest men, is facing scrutiny after it emerged she has kept the status despite living in 11 Downing Street with the Chancellor and their children.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

U.S.-listed Chinese shares surge, set for best week ever

(Reuters) - U.S-listed shares of major Chinese companies including Didi Global and Alibaba surged on Friday, set to wrap a week that was marked by China’s top policymaker laying out plans to support the country’s capital markets. Shares of the Chinese companies jumped on Friday, with ride-hailing firm...
STOCKS
Reuters

Vietnam automaker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO

April 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s automaker Vinfast said on Thursday it has submitted a draft registration to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering (IPO). The company, which is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, said it has not yet determined the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gambling
Reuters

Renault’s Russian retreat is a reality check

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Renault (RENA.PA) is reversing out of Russia, with a 2.2 billion euro dent in its bonnet. The French carmaker’s exit, which involves a near-total write-off of its investment in the country, winds the clock back on Chief Executive Luca de Meo’s strategic turnaround after years of losses and conflicts with Japanese partner Nissan Motor (7201.T). But the alternative – staying put – was grimmer read more . Renault would have been cobbling together cars without crucial imported components. It would then have been trying to sell them into an economy set to shrink 10% or more this year.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's cash-strapped Kaisa in strategic pact with state firms

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Cash-strapped Kaisa Group entered into a strategic co-operation agreement with state-owned China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings and China Great Wall Asset Management on joint venture arrangements and asset acquisitions. Analysts said Kaisa’s move could set an example for other distressed property developers, including China Evergrande...
ECONOMY
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields grind higher, 10-year crosses above 2.7%

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield hit a three-year high on Friday above 2.7% and the 2-year/10-year spread remained near its widest this week as traders bet on a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve. The 10-year yield hit 2.73%, its highest since March...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Brazilian exports 200,000 tonnes of beef in March, hitting a record

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil exported 203,490 tonnes of beef in March, a 28% increase year-on-year and a new record for the month, industry group Abrafrigo said on Friday. Revenue from the sales rose 57% in the period to $1.12 billion, another historical high for March, the group said, citing data from the federal government.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

LATAM Airlines accuses Chilean bank of interfering with Ch. 11

(Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA has accused a Chilean bank representing a group of unsecured bondholders of spreading inaccurate information about the airline's proposed restructuring ahead of a key vote on the plan. Attorneys for the airline will appear before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity in Manhattan on April...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

398K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy