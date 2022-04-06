Stevensville School Disposal Auction

The Alpine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to dispose of 34 buses and 14 art pieces, all of which will be auctioned off to the public. According to supporting documents provided at the school board meeting, the 34 buses that will be disposed of by the district have not moved since March 2020 due to a shortage of drivers. They comprise a third of the oldest buses that the school district owns, and would be costly to repair.

ALPINE, UT ・ 23 DAYS AGO