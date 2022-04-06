Stevensville School Disposal Auction

The Alpine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to dispose of 34 buses and 14 art pieces, all of which will be auctioned off to the public. According to supporting documents provided at the school board meeting, the 34 buses that will be disposed of by the district have not moved since March 2020 due to a shortage of drivers. They comprise a third of the oldest buses that the school district owns, and would be costly to repair.
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We still aren’t certain about the future of Williamsport’s former city hall building as the city looks to the potential sale of the property. Mold and excessive flooding lead to Williamsport city hall being vacant. The city council and the mayor have been exploring possibilities for the building’s future. In February […]
A North Carolina school board voted unanimously Monday to approve an action plan after reported racial bullying in the district, including a student-organized mock auction of Black students. A group of parents and community members had called on the Chatham County School District to make changes after several reported racial...
CANYON CITY — The $4 million bond measure to raise funds for a new community pool in John Day has withstood a legal challenge from two local residents. A request for a ballot title was filed on Feb. 23 by Lisa Weigum of the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District and was approved by County Clerk Brenda Percy to appear on the May 17 election ballot.
WAREHAM – The Everett Education Center building at 15 Gibbs Ave. goes up for auction at the site on April 12 at noon. The former school building built in the early 1900s has been declared surplus by the town. It was most recently used for professional offices. It’s located...
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WBTW) — A more than $100 million investment is one step closer to coming to the Bucksport community in the form of a new solar farm. The solar farm would be located along Highway 701 and the Bucksport community is excited for it. The Horry County Council approved a second reading of a […]
Comments / 0