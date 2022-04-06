ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Sports Slate | 04-06-22

By Justin Ellick
wabcradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter two straight losses, the Nets got back in the win column last night with a 118-105 home win over the Houston Rockets. Kyrie Irving shined once again with 42 points, 17 of them coming in the fourth quarter, to help Brooklyn finish out the W. With Cleveland, Atlanta, and Charlotte...

wabcradio.com

