Politics

South Dakota lawmakers will hear from troopers about Ravnsborg investigation

By Kim Jarrett
KPVI Newschannel 6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS) will brief lawmakers Wednesday on its investigation into a fatal 2020 crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote next week on if to impeach Ravnsborg based on his actions in...

