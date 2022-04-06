Brooklyn LGBTQ bar damaged by possible arson attack

BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she attempted to set fire to a Brooklyn home before forcing her way into the home, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded at 7:30 p.m. to a home on the 200 block of Rupert Circle. Police said it was the home of a juvenile involved in an assault with other juveniles.
The suspect, identified as Diana Bruce of Brooklyn, allegedly poured motor oil on the front steps of the house and tried to set it alight, and then forced her way into the house. The residents of the house used pepper spray on the Bruce and she left the scene, police said.
Officers located and arrested Bruce. She is charged with first-degree malicious burning, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and related charges.
