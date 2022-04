Strasburg's girls soccer team knocked off Shenandoah County rival Mountain View, 5-1, in a road Bull Run District contest. Strasburg sophomore Lily Bowman had a hat trick and senior Morgan Mrizek had a goal and two assists for the Rams. Junior Hannah Kepler had a goal and also four saves after moving to goalkeeper. Seniors Jenna Bowman and Nyla Sperry had an assist each for Strasburg. Senior Kenley Smith had six saves for the Rams.

STRASBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO