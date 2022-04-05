CHRISTOPHER RODRIGUEZ SENTENCED TO 13 YEARS IN THE ILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

Police have destroyed the AR-15-style rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people in 2020 at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.Officials at the Wisconsin state crime lab put the gun through a shredding machine last month, according to video obtained by NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV.Mr Rittenhouse’s attorneys and state prosecutors agreed in January to destroy the gun. In court filings, the teen said he didn’t want someone to buy the weapon as a trophy.“We don’t want anything to do with that,” Mr Rittenhouse said on The Charlie Kirk Show last year.Previously, guns used in high-profile killings like...

