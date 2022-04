2022 is looking more and more like a great year to have a lot of picks in the NFL Draft. That is good news for the Dallas Cowboys, who currently hold nine. There are few “blue chip” players in this year’s class, but it is believed to have an unusually high number of players with a legitimate chance of making an NFL roster. It would seem to be a highly conducive situation for Jerry Jones to put on his trader hat and move around.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO