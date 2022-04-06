Great at Work: Morten Hansen

The pandemic caused people to reevaluate what’s meaningful to them, and for many, that meant leaving their corporate jobs and turning their passions into full-time careers. And in 2022, we’ll see even more people leave in droves to become business owners, freelancers and contractors, in the hopes of opening the door to more money, more freedom and more time. It’s reminiscent of historical periods where darkness preceded light, like how the plague of the Middle Ages paved the way for the Italian Renaissance, or how the 16th and 17th centuries saw the Scientific Revolution change the way we saw the world.

