ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Great at Work: Morten Hansen

By Public Editor
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a young management consultant at Boston Consulting Group, Morten Hansen regularly put in long hours–up to 90...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

4 Ways to Design a Work Culture That Will Beat the Great Resignation

The pandemic caused people to reevaluate what’s meaningful to them, and for many, that meant leaving their corporate jobs and turning their passions into full-time careers. And in 2022, we’ll see even more people leave in droves to become business owners, freelancers and contractors, in the hopes of opening the door to more money, more freedom and more time. It’s reminiscent of historical periods where darkness preceded light, like how the plague of the Middle Ages paved the way for the Italian Renaissance, or how the 16th and 17th centuries saw the Scientific Revolution change the way we saw the world.
JOBS
San Francisco Examiner

How ‘The Great Rethink’ of work is changing your life

The “Great Resignation” never happened. “The Great Return” never will. But an enormous change is happening right now to work, and it is probably changing your life. “What’s happening is a ‘Great Re-evaluation’ of what work is. And, for many of us, that is also a ‘Great Rethink’ of your life,” says Janelle Tiulentino, cofounder and chief technology officer of Talentdrop, a startup tech talent marketplace founded by alums of Uber, Snapchat, Facebook and Instacart.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Consultant#Boston Consulting Group
East Oregonian

Inside my shoes: Technology is great, when it works

It’s not that I really even want to understand it. I just want it to work right. In the late fall of 2021, my work computer began having problems. I started receiving warnings that random websites that I often visit for work were unsafe. Initially thinking the problem was the website, I contacted several local agencies to let them know they might want to investigate.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Conti Federal Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- Conti Federal is proud to announce that they have been certified by Great Place to Work® for the first time since relocating its headquarters to Orlando. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Conti Federal. This year, 98% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 41 points higher than the average U.S. company.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
TechCrunch

Affirm is giving job offers to the ‘vast majority’ of Fast engineers

Per an email seen by TechCrunch and first obtained by Business Insider, Fast CEO Domm Holland said that his company’s shut down was a result of a lack of financial resources to continue operating the business. He also noted that the current environment has been “extremely challenging for high-growth tech companies.”
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Joe Pisani (opinion): Now hiring, no skills required

For six months, I was getting junk emails from young women in Russia, China and countries I never heard of, who wanted to date me. But I turned them down because I have a hard and fast rule: Never date women from dictatorships ... or any women for that matter since I’m married.
JOBS
Inc.com

Employees Spend More Time Coordinating Their Work Than Actually Working. The Remedy? Host Fewer Meetings

Think twice before you send that calendar invite. Employees increasingly say that unnecessary meetings have cut down on their productivity during the work day, according to a new survey of 10,624 knowledge workers released by the productivity management software company Asana. On average, employees spend 58 percent of their day on work coordination instead of focusing on their skilled, strategic jobs. Nearly a quarter also say that they have too many meetings, which contributes to a decrease in productivity.
SOFTWARE
Rolling Stone

I Own a Business in the Beauty Industry — Why Should I Care About Social Responsibility?

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Social responsibility is becoming a hot topic in the business world, with sustainable practices gaining more and more ground. While every company has its unique mission and goals, making sustainable efforts is something I believe all businesses should be considering. The sustainable movement is not simply an external environmental effort, but it is also a method for connecting with your team and customers on a deeper level.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

Waitresses teach a lesson to boss who promoted son of a friend with no experience over them

In addition to the gender gap in hiring, recent studies highlight a similarly pervasive gap across industries when it comes to promoting employees. A study conducted by Professor Kelly Shue at the Yale School of Management showed that while women receive higher performance ratings—they are 7.3% more likely than men to receive a “high” rating in performance—their potential ratings are 5.8% lower. According to estimates, these lower potential ratings can explain up to 50% of the gap in promotions. One Reddit user experienced this statistic in real life when her boss promoted the son of a friend to a manager position, even though she and her colleagues were far more qualified. Taking to the Reddit forum "Anti Work," she explained her predicament.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Understanding the Changing Business of Weddings

Few industries are as comprised of and dependent on small businesses as the wedding industry. And it could well be that no other SME dominated industry has faced a more tumultuous last two years than this one. Beginning with a foundation rocking beat down driven by Covid-19 and its related shutdowns, the wedding industry emerged only to face sudden and rapidly shifting consumer interests. I recently took a look at these changes and some predictions for what lies ahead for those who make their livings when others tie the knot.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fast Company

Why retaining talent is not as complicated as you think

Employers of all kinds are experiencing resignations in numbers unlike any seen before. While this phenomenon is getting a lot of attention from media outlets, organizations need to be focusing on keeping those who have not walked out the door. Communication has always been the key to creating an engaging,...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Why Working in a Startup Is More Rewarding Than a Career in Big-Tech

Most graduates dream of working for a big-name company, but think twice before accepting a position in a startup just for the sake of a line on your CV. I gave up a career at a major bank and took a job at a startup that was not known at all on the market – this gave me much more experience and opportunities for self-realization. In a startup, you can build a marketing, digital, sales, or any kind of department yourself.
ECONOMY
psychologytoday.com

Anchoring and Adjustment as Best-Replicated Finding?

When people use a number they know (an anchor) to estimate an unknown number, their estimate stays too close to the anchor. This finding has been very well replicated and could be considered social psychology's best-replicated finding. The finding originates in behavioural economics and in the judgment and decision-making research.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

To Build a Successful Company, People Have to Be a Priority

Becoming an entrepreneur is easier and more advantageous than at any other time in human history. That's because we are living in the Digital Age, or what the World Economic Forum defines as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I like to call it the Age of the Entrepreneur. New opportunities are...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy