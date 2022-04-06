ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easter Eats, Treats & Fun

By Keri Highland
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEaster Sunday is a holiday that involves many traditions. Of course, celebrating the religious...

Thrillist

These Hummingbird Cupcakes Are the Perfect Easter Treat

Bunny-topped cupcakes and colorful eggs can only mean one thing: Spring is here. Easter is the perfect opportunity to welcome its floral-patterned return, and Katy Kinch—owner and baker at Buttermilk Bakeshop in Brooklyn, New York—is especially excited. “I think there's a light at the end of the tunnel [after] what the last two years have done to all of us in the pandemic,” Kinch says. “We can sit in the light, outside in the breeze, hopefully without masks soon. The wind on my face is going to feel different for a while.” The return of springtime also ushers in lighter seasonal ingredients. Winter is all about rich, chocolatey treats, but spring, to Kinch, means fruity flavor profiles.
ETOnline.com

15 Fun Easter Basket Stuffers for Kids That Aren't Candy

Easter is one of the sweetest holidays of the year — but despite our kids' wishes, that doesn't mean that it has to be ridden with candy or other sugary treats to still be fun. Sure, our instinct might be to stuff an Easter basket full of chocolates, jelly beans, egg candies and even a Peep marshmallow or two (it is an Easter staple, after all), but there are actually plenty of other fun treats and toys that can double as perfect fillers for your child's Easter basket.
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
Macomb Daily

Macomb Foster Closet seeks donations of Easter treats

The Macomb Foster Closet aims to ensure that Peter Cottontail doesn’t miss a single child on his list this Easter, and is seeking community assistance to help make foster kids’ dreams come true on Easter morning. “This is the third year we have provided Easter baskets. The first...
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
Distractify

'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Sniffs a Mysterious Substance With Historical Roots

The hit Netflix show Bridgerton is set during the Regency Era, so many modern devices and inventions have been foregone in favor of the historical. This historical accuracy can be extended to vices too, which, for the people of the Regency Era, are mostly limited to alcohol and tobacco. Curious fans have noticed Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) sniffing a brown mystery powder throughout the series and wondered what she's doing.
BBC

Exhibition uses items broken in Spode Museum crash

Art made from Spode ceramics broken when a car crashed through the brand's museum is featured in a new exhibition. The vehicle went through the windows of Spode Museum in Stoke-on-Trent four years ago on Tuesday, damaging a large amount of vintage and antique items on sale in the venue's shop.
BBC

Blue Peter - Tell us about your dream festival

As the days are getting warmer many families in the UK are deciding what type of festival they would like to visit this summer. There are all kinds of festivals out there, a foody festival may be your cup of tea, or perhaps an eco festival, maybe you'd like to try a circus skills festival, or maybe even a book festival... there are so many options out there!
Parade

What Is Beltane? All About the Traditions Behind May Day

Beltane, for those unfamiliar with its origins, can have some seriously Midsommar vibes—but before you cry “May Day,” know that there’s absolutely nothing scary about the actual holiday. In fact, it’s a time for love, flowers and the heat of both a bonfire and the ardor that can come from fertility celebrations. Find out all about what you do on Beltane and more.
BHG

Making My Grandmother's Haroset for Passover Is a Chance to Reflect on All That She Has Taught Me

It's hard to know if haroset, the sweet Passover spread that appears on ritual Seder plates around the world, is as tasty as it seems or if the dish merely stands out among the shank bones, parsley, and horseradish that typically feature in the holiday ritual. Either way, every year it is the star of my family's Seder. Growing up, I always felt the eight days of Passover were different from the rest of the year. Perhaps it was the lush smells of springtime, the unusual holiday foods we stocked to meet Passover's strict dietary constraints of no grains or leavened breads, or the maniacal cleaning we undertake to rid the house of any crumbs.
InspireMore

15 Heartwarming Times Libraries Gave People Much More Than Books

There are so few safe havens in life that it’s important to recognize and appreciate the ones we have!. Public libraries have been around in the United States since the early 18th century. Since they use public funds to operate, any citizen can get a library card to borrow books, movies, and other media completely free of charge. But it’s not always the books that keep people coming back for more, it’s the sense of safety we feel as we step into the quiet world of literature and arts.
WWD

Art Production Fund’s Spring Gala Brought the Crowd Back to Class

First things first, let’s address the ice luge in the room. “We’re at a reunion. It’s all school-college themed, so we didn’t hold back,” said Art Production Fund executive director Casey Fremont, standing near the giant frozen sculpture situated on the mezzanine level of The Grill. The functional piece (guests could pour a cocktail through an internal tube into a martini glass) was chiseled with “Art Production Fund x Saks,” the gala’s sponsor. The public arts organization was back at the iconic restaurant space within the Seagram building for the first time since March 2020, when its spring gala was the final in-person New York society event before the city’s pandemic shutdown.
Upworthy

Parents share the eeriest thing a child has ever told them: 'The lake wants a sacrifice'

Kids often surprise parents with their unfiltered thoughts and take on the world. Has your child ever said something that sent a chill down your spine? One woman shared one instance of her kid recalling losing her husband from her previous birth and it spooked her. This led to many other parents sharing similar stories of kids saying weird spooky things. It all started when Lilah Sturges tweeted, "What’s the eeriest thing a child has ever said to you? When my daughter was around 4-5, she calmly insisted that she had once been married to a man named Brad Huffington. When we asked what had happened to him she replied with a note of sadness, “He was lost at sea.”
