If you are a fan of Netflix's show Bridgerton, then you are going to love this English Renaissance-style home in St. Louis. Get ready to step back in time with this beautiful mahogany paneling and, oak linenfold paneling in this $2.6 million home in St. Louis, Missouri. The outside alone reminds me of something you would see in a TV show or movie set back in England in the 1800s, and the paneling is gorgeous. However, when you walk in and see the grand staircase, there is a section where the stained glass is just too beautiful not to stop and appreciate.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO