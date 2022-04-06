Probably just the playing styles doesn't work.

Recently, Los Angeles Lakers future Hall of Famer LeBron James joined “The Shop” and revealed which player he would most like to play with that is currently in the NBA. James said he wanted to play with the Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Curry was on 95.7...
The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
Bam Adebayo is one of the most versatile big men in the game. He is a capable finisher at the rim and playmaker on the offensive side, and a 5-position defender on the other end of the floor. Currently, Bam Adebayo averages 19.0 PPG, 10.1 RPG, and 3.4 APG. Even...
