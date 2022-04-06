ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken....

