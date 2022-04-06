ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Party time: Chevrolet Camaro SS Indy 500 festival cars hit the brickyard

fox40jackson.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThey sure beat an airport rental. The Chevrolet Camaro convertible will serve as the 2022 Indy 500 festival car. (Chevrolet) Chevrolet has revealed the fleet of Camaro convertibles that will be used to ferry officials and luminaries around Indianapolis...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Top Speed

The Z28 '70 Camaro Shows The '65 Pontiac GTO How Its Done - gallery

You can't ignore the thrill of stock (on paper) old-school muscle cars max it out on the drag strip, and these two pony cars are no different certainly fit that bill rather well. The first of our contenders for today includes this beefy 1970 Chevy Camaro, this one with the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang May Get This Cool Feature

The S650-generation of the Ford Mustang is due to be shown to us fairly soon with numerous reports stating that it will be launched as a 2024 model-year product. Despite test units having been spotted on several occasions, there is very little information regarding what we can expect from the upcoming muscle car.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Pre-Announces Chevy Corvette Trail Boss

General Motors upended decades of tradition with the debut of the eighth-generation Corvette C8, moving the engine behind the cabin to create the first-ever production mid-engine Corvette. Now, America’s Sports Car is set to evolve yet again with the introduction of the new Corvette Trail Boss, which Chevy just pre-announced by providing some key details about the upcoming vehicle along with photos of a prototype undergoing testing on the famed Nurburgring racetrack.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Camaro#Indy 500#Race Cars#Vehicles#Camaro Ss
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
CARS
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
Top Speed

Stock Chevy Specials: '69 Camaro ZL1 Drags '69 L88 C3 Vette - gallery

Nothing like seeing two old-school stock Chevy's at full chat isn't it? This stock race featured on Cars and Zebra's saw a 1969 C3 Vette take on a '69 ZL1 Camaro. This is one of just 116 example to feature the L88. The 427ci was good for 430 ponies and...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
gmauthority.com

1966 Chevy Corvette Big Block Coupe Brings Huge Money

The 1966 Chevy Corvette was subtly changed from the previous year. The fourth year of the Sting Ray had an elongated vertical “Corvette” script on the hood (new for ’66) and tail, as opposed to the previous year’s more rounded “C,” more pleats in the seats to better distribute weight at the seams, and a bright, square mesh grille. The roof vents on coupes were eliminated, and the center cones on knock-off wheels had a brushed rather than polished finish.
CARS
The Spun

NASCAR Has Ruled On RFK Penalty: Fans React

On Thursday, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel announced its ruling on the penalties against RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team and Brad Keselowski. NASCAR recently handed down an L2-grade penalty to RFK Racing’s No. 6 Ford team after an inspection at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The punishment handed out to the team included 100-point penalties in both the driver and owner standings, the loss of 10 playoff points, a four-race suspension to crew chief Matt McCall, and a $100,000 fine.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

14-Year-Old Canadian Caught Speeding In Camaro

We hope some serious consequences are coming for this one…. According to the Ontario Provincial Police, a 14-year-old was caught driving 200 kph in an 80 kph zone in Lakeshore. For our American readers, that’s about 124 mph in a 50 mph zone, so he was hauling. Even more importantly it was a kid who’s definitely not old enough to drive behind the wheel. Kids joyriding in cars they shouldn’t be driving is nothing new, but it’s more shocking when they get their hands on something a little more performance-oriented.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

Why Isn’t the 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 Supercharged?

Saying sports car enthusiasts are excited for the C8 Corvette Z06 is a bit like saying kids enjoy Halloween candy. It’s true, but it’s also a significant understatement. The 2023 Z06 is shaping up to be a full-on American supercar, not just a track-ready sports car. And this high-powered Corvette does so without supercharged benefits. But why did Chevy decide to ditch the blower for the mid-engine generation? As it happens, tradition—as well as performance and spectacle.
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Design Team Releases Sporty Chevy Crossover Sketch

The GM Design team has shared sketches for an unnamed, sporty-looking Chevy crossover concept on its Instagram page. This sketch was completed by GM designer Jason Chen and shows a sporty coupe crossover with narrow LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, large directional alloy wheels and a gloss black painted roof with a rearward sloping roofline. One of the more interesting aspects of this design is the ‘blade’ styling element integrated into the side of the vehicle, which looks as though it pulls inspiration from the side blade on the current C8 Corvette Stingray. The design does not have a GM brand logo on it, but the gloss red exterior color, Corvette-like side blade and contrasting black exterior trim and components lead us to believe it’s a Chevy.
CARS
Motorious

1931 Chevrolet Independence Is An American Automotive Legend

This pre-muscle car embodies its name proudly. In the early 1900s, the automobile manufacturing industry was booming due to significant technological advancements. It takes little more than a simple google search to see the link between the fantastic pieces of automotive innovation we see today and the cars that came before them. The vehicles from the 1930s were prevalent for their ability to show off the driver's personality with wide fender flares and big V8 engines under the hood. That's precisely why these cars have amassed such a large following within the show car, racing, and daily driving community. Here's your chance to get a vintage automotive legend with an even bigger surprise under the hood than you might think.
CARS
racer.com

VIDEO: Peter Auto’s 2022 Mugello Classic

The Mugello circuit in Tuscany last week played host to Peter Auto’s Mugello Classic vintage race, and its organizers have put together a 20-minute video filled with spectacular sights and sounds recapping the event. Watch as 250 drivers and 280 vintage race cars do battle with Mother Nature and...
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro Discount Offers $750 Off In April 2022

In April 2022, a Chevy Camaro discount continues offering $750 Select Market Competitive Cash, for current owners and lessees of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle, on the 2021 Chevy Camaro and 2022 Chevy Camaro coupe, along with interest-free financing for 48 months. In addition, the Bow Tie brand...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy