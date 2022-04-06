Party time: Chevrolet Camaro SS Indy 500 festival cars hit the brickyard

The GM Design team has shared sketches for an unnamed, sporty-looking Chevy crossover concept on its Instagram page. This sketch was completed by GM designer Jason Chen and shows a sporty coupe crossover with narrow LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, large directional alloy wheels and a gloss black painted roof with a rearward sloping roofline. One of the more interesting aspects of this design is the ‘blade’ styling element integrated into the side of the vehicle, which looks as though it pulls inspiration from the side blade on the current C8 Corvette Stingray. The design does not have a GM brand logo on it, but the gloss red exterior color, Corvette-like side blade and contrasting black exterior trim and components lead us to believe it’s a Chevy.
