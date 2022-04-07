ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Is West Ham vs Lyon on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League quarter-final

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVpZf_0f1vBYyu00

David Moyes leads West Ham in the Europa League quarter-finals against Lyon with the first leg at the London Stadium.

The Hammers will hope the home advantage from the second-leg win against Sevilla in the last 16 , where goals from Tomas Soucek and Andriy Yarmolenko secured their path into the last eight, carries over here.

Lyon represent tricky opponents, having edged out Porto in an impressive last 16 win, holding onto their 1-0 advantage from the first leg after Moussa Dembele's early opener.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve been here a long time and seen the lows of relegation battles to being in the quarter-final of the Europa League,” says Aaron Cresswell. “That’s what we want as a club, we want progression and as players we want to play in those competitions against the best players in the world. It’s fantastic.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg:

When and where is it?

The first leg of the quarter-final between West Ham vs Lyon at the London Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 7 April.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch West Ham vs Lyon on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Manuel Lanzini is out through suspension, but is also recovering from a car accident. Angelo Ogbonna is out, while Ben Johnson is still nursing a hamstring problem, meaning Expect Vladimir Coufal or Ryan Fredericks will step in.

David Moyes will swap out Lukasz Fabianski for Europa League goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Lyon continue to cope without Lenny Pintor, Rayan Cherki and Sinaly Diomande, with Maxence Caqueret on the verge of a return from a knee injury, though Léo Dubois is out (suspension). Karl Toko Ekambi and Rayan Cherki are out with thigh and metatarsal injuries.

Tete could start after a fine impact off the bench last weekend, with Romain Faivre or Houssem Aouar dropping out if Bosz opts for the Brazilian.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Lyon XI: Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Mendes, Ndombele; Faivre, Paqueta, Aouar; Dembele

Odds

West Ham win: 21/20

Draw: 12/5

Lyon win: 13/5

Prediction

West Ham fans created an intimidating atmosphere that clearly rattled Sevilla in the last round, and we expect a similar occasion here. We’ll lean towards a narrow home win, West Ham 1-0 Lyon.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham boss David Moyes warns Moussa Dembele that 'football has a strange way of coming back to get you' after the Lyon striker was caught winking following Aaron Cresswell's red card during their Europa League tie

West Ham boss David Moyes has told Lyon forward Moussa Dembele what goes around comes around. Dembele was caught winking after he was brought down by Aaron Cresswell in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday. The left-back was sent off after the referee deemed him to be denying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Ryan Fredericks
Person
David Moyes
Person
Rayan Cherki
Person
Léo Dubois
Person
Angelo Ogbonna
Person
Romain Faivre
Person
Andriy Yarmolenko
Reuters

UEFA charge Atletico with 'discriminatory behaviour' after Man City tie

April 8 (Reuters) - UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Atletico Madrid due to the behaviour of their fans, charging them with discriminatory behaviour and throwing of objects during their Champions League quarter-final loss at Manchester City, Europe's soccer governing body said on Friday. UEFA did not elaborate on the...
UEFA
The Independent

Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney fire Brentford to victory over West Ham

Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney combined to sink West Ham 2-0 and surely banish any lingering relegation fears for Brentford.Two second-half goals lifted the Bees 12 points clear of the Premier League drop zone after a Sunday afternoon stroll in the west London sunshine.Mbeumo lashed in the opener after being teed up by Toney, and then returned the favour for his strike partner as Toney grabbed his 14th goal of the season.For West Ham it was another dent in their fading hopes of a top-four finish, and they were also dealt a potentially massive blow with Thursday night’s Europa League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kick Off#Bt Sport#Hammers#The Europa League#Bt Sport 1#The Bt Sport
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale admits faltering Arsenal ‘not good enough’ in Brighton defeat

Aaron Ramsdale admits Arsenal were “not good enough” as they slipped to defeat at home to Brighton.Enock Mwepu was the star of the show for the visitors, creating Leandro Trossard’s opener before his own fine strike doubled the lead. Martin Odegaard’s late consolation meant Brighton left with a deserved 2-1 win.Arsenal were already reeling from defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday night and, with Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey missing through injury, their small squad was exposed once more.Gabriel Martinelli had a goal ruled out for offside but other than that Arsenal rarely threatened and they lost more ground in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel calls on Chelsea to deliver ‘what makes us strong’ at Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel has told Chelsea to deliver “what makes us strong” in Tuesday’s Champions League clash at Real Madrid.The Blues boss hailed his side for rediscovering their poise in Saturday’s 6-0 Premier League thumping of Southampton.Chelsea lost their Champions League quarter-final first leg 3-1 to Real on Wednesday, after being humbled 4-1 by Brentford the previous weekend.Tuchel delivered a tough-talking squad address on Thursday, and that sparked Saturday’s rout at Southampton.Chelsea’s German coach declared their Champions League quarter-final all-but over after Wednesday’s Real loss, but now wants his side to throw everything at Tuesday’s Bernabeu return leg.Asked if a potent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Title race honours ended even as Manchester City and Liverpool shared an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.Tottenham took a major step forward in the battle for the top four, Everton seized the day, and it was a weekend to forget for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points from a huge weekend of Premier League action.Classic clashA remarkable encounter finishes with the points shared#MCILIV pic.twitter.com/STIMCZhSsi— Premier League (@premierleague) April 10, 2022Manchester City and Liverpool served up a football feast full of incident, goals and quality. But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
The Independent

Norwich vs Burnley live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Norwich are taking on Burnley this weekend in an important match at the bottom of the Premier League.The Canaries are currently rooted to the 20th spot and this is a must-win match if they are to have any chance of surviving this season.Dean Smith’s side are ten points from 17th-placed Everton and safety, but victory here would pull them to within three points of Burnley, who are 18th.Burnley meanwhile are on a high after edging out Everton 3-2 in a thriller at Turf Moor in midweek, and must now build on that momentum to stay up.Here is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City maintain title lead but Liverpool keep race alive in thrilling draw

A manic and pulsating game that somehow ended all level, without a peak, but one that does actually change things at the top.Liverpool 2-2 draw at Manchester City means they no longer have the title in their hands, and now need a favour elsewhere.Pep Guardiola’s side take better control of the title race, as they remain a point ahead, but might wonder whether they could have won it there and then. They certainly could have won it a few times over in the first half, only for Liverpool to force their way back - and keep themselves in the race...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Everton beat Manchester United to boost survival bid as Chelsea hammer Southampton

Anthony Gordon grabbed a 27th-minute winner as Everton boosted their hopes of Premier League survival with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Manchester United at Goodison Park.Gordon’s deflected effort proved enough for Frank Lampard’s men to bounce back from their midweek loss to relegation rivals Burnley and move four points clear of the drop zone.United interim boss Ralf Rangnick made half a dozen changes including bringing back Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford but his side suffered another blow to their top-four ambitions.Rashford was thwarted twice by Jordan Pickford before Everton seized their chance, with Gordon’s effort deflecting off Harry Maguire and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers insists Leicester will not give up in battle for top six

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers vowed to keep chasing the top six after victory over Crystal Palace.Ademola Lookman and the impressive Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck in the first half to earn a 2-1 win.Wilfried Zaha pulled a goal back – following up after Kasper Schmeichel saved his penalty. The goalkeeper had already denied the striker from the spot but VAR had ruled Caglar Soyuncu had encroached.The Foxes are ninth in the Premier League, 11 points behind sixth-placed West Ham with three games in hand, and Rodgers refused to give up the hunt.He said: “We can’t stop until the last whistle goes, we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton vs Manchester United: Starting Lineups | Delph starts

Everton’s situation just got that much more dire following that midweek loss at Burnley. The Blues now sit only one point ahead of the relegation zone and have played the same number of games as the Clarets, who might well pull ahead of them this weekend too. The Toffees...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Riyad Mahrez wastes huge late chance

Manchester City and Liverpool shared the points in a thrilling draw at the Etihad as the visitors equalised twice to keep the title race alive, despite the Premier League leaders maintaining their slender advantage.It was City who struck first in a lightening start as Kevin De Bruyne skipped past Fabinho and fired a deflected effort past goalkeeper Alisson inside five minutes, but the Reds responded well and Diogo Jota pulled them level less than 10 minutes later.Gabriel Jesus, a surprise inclusion in Pep Guardiola’s team, fired the hosts back in front before the break as he latched onto the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy