Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Europa League quarter-final has pitted Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt together, with the Spanish side once again in-form, improving and seen as one of the favourites to win.

Under Xavi Hernandez, Barca have pushed back into the Champions League spots again domestically and are on a 13-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt, meanwhile, are six unbeaten in a row - although the last three have been draws, leaving them just off the pace in the Bundesliga for European places again next season.

The German side knocked out another Spanish side in the last round, Real Betis, while Barca edged out Turkish opponents Galatasaray.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 7 April, 2022.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture is scheduled for broadcast on BT Sport Extra 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

No major absences for the German side, with Martin Hinteregger back from a domestic suspension and the only two injuries being to backup forward Ragnar Ache and young goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Barcelona are missing a few senior names including Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti through injury, while Dani Alves was not registered for this competition. Luuk de Jong is a doubt after missing the weekend game through Covid. Adama Traore is hoping for a recall in attack but Memphis Depay is out.

Predicted line-ups

EIN - Trapp, Tuta, Hinteregger, Ndicka, Knauff, Jakic, Sow, Kostic, Lindstrom, Borre, Kamada

FCB - Ter Stegen, Mingueza, Pique, Garcia, Alba, Busquets, Pedri, F de Jong, Adama, Aubameyang, Gavi

Odds

Eintracht 4/1

Draw 13/4

Barcelona 5/7

Prediction

Both sides to find the net but Barca need to perform better in this tie than they did against Galatasaray in the last round. Eintracht 1-1 Barcelona .

