Premier League

West Ham vs Lyon prediction: How will Europa League quarter-final play out?

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

West Ham continue their Europa League adventure with the first leg against Lyon in the quarter-finals at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are in good form after gaining confidence from the huge European win over Sevilla at the London Stadium , and David Moyes will hope the home crowd can make the difference again here.

The French side also took an impressive scalp in the last 16, edging out Porto with a 1-1 draw at home after claiming a 1-0 win on the road in the first leg at the Dragao.

“It’s very exciting. I’ve been here a long time and seen the lows of relegation battles to being in the quarter-final of the Europa League,” says Aaron Cresswell. “That’s what we want as a club, we want progression and as players we want to play in those competitions against the best players in the world. It’s fantastic.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg:

When and where is it?

The first leg of the quarter-final between West Ham vs Lyon at the London Stadium is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Thursday 7 April.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch West Ham vs Lyon on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 7:15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Manuel Lanzini is out through suspension, but is also recovering from a car accident. Angelo Ogbonna is out, while Ben Johnson is still nursing a hamstring problem, meaning Expect Vladimir Coufal or Ryan Fredericks will step in.

David Moyes will swap out Lukasz Fabianski for Europa League goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Lyon continue to cope without Lenny Pintor, Rayan Cherki and Sinaly Diomande, with Maxence Caqueret on the verge of a return from a knee injury, though Léo Dubois is out (suspension). Karl Toko Ekambi and Rayan Cherki are out with thigh and metatarsal injuries.

Tete could start after a fine impact off the bench last weekend, with Romain Faivre or Houssem Aouar dropping out if Bosz opts for the Brazilian.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Areola; Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma; Antonio

Lyon XI: Lopes; Gusto, Boateng, Lukeba, Emerson; Mendes, Ndombele; Faivre, Paqueta, Aouar; Dembele

Odds

West Ham win: 21/20

Draw: 12/5

Lyon win: 13/5

Prediction

West Ham fans created an intimidating atmosphere that clearly rattled Sevilla in the last round, and we expect a similar occasion here. We’ll lean towards a narrow home win, West Ham 1-0 Lyon.

