ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwImA_0f1vBRnp00

The favourites to win the Europa League , Barcelona, are in action in the quarter-finals on Thursday night - and they face German opposition in Eintracht Frankfurt .

In the Bundesliga, Eintracht have been performing well of late but sit in ninth and need a big end to the campaign if they are to seal a return to European football next year.

Barcelona, however, have overcome a dreadful start to the season and are revitalised under Xavi Hernandez, moving up into second place in LaLiga with a weekend 1-0 win over Sevilla - they’re looking good for a return to the Champions League in 2022/23.

Before then, though, silverware is up for grabs in this competition and the two clubs know victory over two legs here will set them up for a semi-final against West Ham or Lyon.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match tonight.

When is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona?

The match kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 7 April, 2022.

Where can I watch it?

This fixture is scheduled for broadcast on BT Sport Extra 1. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

No major absences for the German side, with Martin Hinteregger back from a domestic suspension and the only two injuries being to backup forward Ragnar Ache and young goalkeeper Diant Ramaj.

Barcelona are missing a few senior names including Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati and Samuel Umtiti through injury, while Dani Alves was not registered for this competition. Luuk de Jong is a doubt after missing the weekend game through Covid. Adama Traore is hoping for a recall in attack but Memphis Depay is out.

Predicted line-ups

EIN - Trapp, Tuta, Hinteregger, Ndicka, Knauff, Jakic, Sow, Kostic, Lindstrom, Borre, Kamada

FCB - Ter Stegen, Mingueza, Pique, Garcia, Alba, Busquets, Pedri, F de Jong, Adama, Aubameyang, Gavi

Odds

Eintracht 4/1

Draw 13/4

Barcelona 5/7

Prediction

Both sides to find the net but Barca need to perform better in this tie than they did against Galatasaray in the last round. Eintracht 1-1 Barcelona .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Everton vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Everton’s fight against relegation from the Premier League sees them face a tough challenge this weekend, as they host Manchester United.The Toffees have been steadily reigned in by the few sides below them in the table since Frank Lampard took charge, with five defeats in the last six leaving them just a point above the drop zone following a costly 3-2 loss at Burnley in midweek.LIVE: Follow updates from Everton vs Manchester UnitedAs for United, their search for Champions League football next season looks increasingly difficult; they are down in seventh and three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, while they’ve also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ragnar Ache
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Sergi Roberto
Person
Dani Alves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Tv Tonight#The Europa League#German#European#The Champions League#Bt Sport Extra 1#The Bt Sport
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Cagliari odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: April 9, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

After a five-match run without a loss from mid-January to mid-February, Cagliari finds itself on the cusp of relegation from Italian Serie A following four consecutive losses. Life won't get any easier for the Islanders on Saturday when they take on fourth place Juventus at home. Juve is reeling from a stinging 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan in which it out-shot the Nerazzurri 22-5. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Madrid wins, Atlético loses ahead of CL deciders

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid consolidated its already commanding lead at the top of the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday, ahead of a week in which it hopes to finish off Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals. Casemiro put Madrid ahead in the...
UEFA
The Independent

Thomas Frank: Brentford close to a complete performance against West Ham

Thomas Frank felt Brentford’s performance against West Ham was their best of the season after goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney surely banished any lingering fears of relegation.The Bees’ dynamic strike duo sank lacklustre West Ham 2-0 to move 12 points clear of the Premier League drop zone.Brentford stunned Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge last weekend, but head coach Frank felt the display against the Hammers was even better.“I think it was close to a complete performance,” he said. “It was the first time all season we have more or less controlled the game from minute one to minute...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Juventus wants to spoil Napoli’s plans for 30m euros rated Serie A star

Juventus could move for Sassuolo’s Hamed Traore in the next transfer window, even though he is a serious target of Napoli. The Ivorian is developing well at the Black and Greens and his performances have caught the attention of the Bianconeri and other clubs in Serie A. Juventus has...
SOCCER
The Independent

Aaron Ramsdale admits faltering Arsenal ‘not good enough’ in Brighton defeat

Aaron Ramsdale admits Arsenal were “not good enough” as they slipped to defeat at home to Brighton.Enock Mwepu was the star of the show for the visitors, creating Leandro Trossard’s opener before his own fine strike doubled the lead. Martin Odegaard’s late consolation meant Brighton left with a deserved 2-1 win.Arsenal were already reeling from defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday night and, with Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey missing through injury, their small squad was exposed once more.Gabriel Martinelli had a goal ruled out for offside but other than that Arsenal rarely threatened and they lost more ground in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney fire Brentford to victory over West Ham

Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney combined to sink West Ham 2-0 and surely banish any lingering relegation fears for Brentford.Two second-half goals lifted the Bees 12 points clear of the Premier League drop zone after a Sunday afternoon stroll in the west London sunshine.Mbeumo lashed in the opener after being teed up by Toney, and then returned the favour for his strike partner as Toney grabbed his 14th goal of the season.For West Ham it was another dent in their fading hopes of a top-four finish, and they were also dealt a potentially massive blow with Thursday night’s Europa League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City maintain title lead but Liverpool keep race alive in thrilling draw

A manic and pulsating game that somehow ended all level, without a peak, but one that does actually change things at the top.Liverpool 2-2 draw at Manchester City means they no longer have the title in their hands, and now need a favour elsewhere.Pep Guardiola’s side take better control of the title race, as they remain a point ahead, but might wonder whether they could have won it there and then. They certainly could have won it a few times over in the first half, only for Liverpool to force their way back - and keep themselves in the race...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

De Ligt admits Juventus had another poor start against Cagliari

Matthijs de Ligt scored Juventus’ equaliser in their 2-1 win against Cagliari last night and he admits it was another game in which they made a poor start. The Dutchman has become a mainstay in this Juve team and he partnered Giorgio Chiellini in the heart of the Bianconeri defence for the game.
UEFA
The Independent

Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Riyad Mahrez wastes huge late chance

Manchester City and Liverpool shared the points in a thrilling draw at the Etihad as the visitors equalised twice to keep the title race alive, despite the Premier League leaders maintaining their slender advantage.It was City who struck first in a lightening start as Kevin De Bruyne skipped past Fabinho and fired a deflected effort past goalkeeper Alisson inside five minutes, but the Reds responded well and Diogo Jota pulled them level less than 10 minutes later.Gabriel Jesus, a surprise inclusion in Pep Guardiola’s team, fired the hosts back in front before the break as he latched onto the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

595K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy