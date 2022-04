What exactly causes psoriatic arthritis (PsA) remains unknown. There is a complex mechanism that involves genetics, environmental factors, and the immune system. There are some common mechanisms involved in the development of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. However, some differences do exist because not all medications that work in psoriasis work for psoriatic arthritis. Nearly 40 percent of patients with either of the two conditions have a family history of either of them.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO