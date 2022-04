He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings. Reverend Charles Curtis Rhoton, Sr. -80, departed to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his wife and daughter at his side. A loving and devoted, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.

GATE CITY, VA ・ 15 DAYS AGO