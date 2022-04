The price of Teva Pharmaceutical stock (NYSE: TEVA) has seen a fall of 17% in a month, while it is down 34% in the last year. The shares of generic drugmakers have largely underperformed the broader markets over the last year or so, primarily due to concerns around the pricing environment and liabilities arising from opioid claims. Teva’s revenue has seen a gradual decline from $18.3 billion in 2018 to $15.9 billion in 2021, while Teva’s operating margin has improved from -9% to 9% over the same period. As per the latest filing of Berkshire Hathaway, it has exited its stake in Teva after four years. TEVA stock saw even lower levels after this report was released last month.

