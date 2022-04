Coming into the NBA for young players, especially rookies, is not easy. There is a lot of pressure for young players to perform immediately in most cases because basketball is a young man’s league. The future of professional basketball falls into the hands of young starlets because they will dictate the goals of their teams. Most rookies come into the NBA at the ripe age of 19 and are forced to keep up with veterans and grown men on the floor.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO