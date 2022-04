I turn 19 in a few days, which means I’ll finally be able to quote a lyric from Lorde’s “Perfect Places.” Despite nearly being “19 and on … fire,” I’m a bit apprehensive about it. I’m aware that growing older, birthdays and the ticking of the clock are all social constructs. However, even as just another arbitrary facet we’ve collectively normalized, it doesn’t change the fact that I desperately wish time would just stand still. I can’t help but feeling attached to my age and all it represents: one year closer to my 20s.

LORDE ・ 18 HOURS AGO