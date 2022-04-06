Baseball, Racetracks, and Glowing Tires 4-5-22

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the historic grandstand sign now reflecting Kentucky Derby 148, you know the thrill of the first Saturday in May is right around the corner. "We're some 30 days out now and it's putting the finishing touches on a lot of the projects that are going on around here," said Darren Rogers, spokesperson for Churchill Downs.
Champion Thoroughbred Go for Gin died last week due to heart failure at the Kentucky Horse Park, where he had lived since retiring from stud duty in June 2011. The 31-year-old was the oldest living Kentucky Derby winner. “We’re honored that Go for Gin was an ambassador of the park...
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Horse racing fans came to Kentucky to pay tribute to former Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. The colt's ashes were interred on Tuesday at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky. He suffered an apparent heart attack in December following a workout at Santa Anita Park in...
VERNON, N.Y. – After a pandemic hiatus, harness racing season will kick off at Vernon Downs next weekend and run through November. Opening Day is set for April 16, and the first 250 fans who arrive at the promotions desk after Race 3 will have a chance to get a free T-shirt and 2022 schedule magnet. There are also other promotions and giveaways planned throughout the season, according to Director of Marketing Stephen Gibson.
Round six of Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction sees the stock production powered Midgets competing at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday night. The series is fresh off its first Northern California weekend, where 2021 champion Blake Bower of Brentwood became the first repeat winner of the season.
Comments / 0