Baseball

Baseball, Racetracks, and Glowing Tires 4-5-22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Kendra Cook and Dan Olsen discuss the baseball fields with racetracks inside,...

WLKY.com

Medina Spirit laid to rest at Kentucky retired horse farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Horse racing fans came to Kentucky to pay tribute to former Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. The colt's ashes were interred on Tuesday at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky. He suffered an apparent heart attack in December following a workout at Santa Anita Park in...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKTV

Vernon Downs racing season begins next weekend

VERNON, N.Y. – After a pandemic hiatus, harness racing season will kick off at Vernon Downs next weekend and run through November. Opening Day is set for April 16, and the first 250 fans who arrive at the promotions desk after Race 3 will have a chance to get a free T-shirt and 2022 schedule magnet. There are also other promotions and giveaways planned throughout the season, according to Director of Marketing Stephen Gibson.
VERNON, NY
Dan Olsen
Speedway Digest

Western Midget Racing Races Back Into Arizona at Adobe Mountain

Round six of Western Midget Racing presented by Masters Design and Construction sees the stock production powered Midgets competing at Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday night. The series is fresh off its first Northern California weekend, where 2021 champion Blake Bower of Brentwood became the first repeat winner of the season.
GLENDALE, AZ

