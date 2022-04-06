ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering Eugene Taras 4-5-22

bctv.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Tom Gajewski is joined by Tom Kowalski to celebrate Eugene Taras, a friend and member of...

www.bctv.org

The US Sun

Who is Willie Nelson’s wife Annie D’Angelo?

WILLIE Nelson rose to fame in the 1970s as an American musician, actor, and activist. Over the years, he has released a number of songs including On The Road Again and Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain but outside of his career he is known for his relationship with Annie D'Angelo, whom he tied the knot with in 1991.
Outsider.com

Lukas Nelson Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Aunt Bobbie Nelson

On Sunday afternoon, American country rock star Lukas Nelson shared a touching tribute to his late aunt, Bobbie Nelson. Most of you Outsiders have heard the news of Bobbie Nelson’s passing by now. Bobbie Nelson was the older sister of Texas country music legend Willie Nelson. She had been hospitalized in recent weeks thanks to an undisclosed illness. According to the family, she passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by her loved ones.
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
Morning Sun

No ‘Grand Illusion,’ Styx to rock Soaring Eagle

Styx will draw from over four decades of chart-topping hits in a concert at Soaring Eagle Casino at 8 p.m. Saturday March 19. The band will play Styx standards such as “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady,” “Miss America” and “Come Sail Away.” The current incarnation of the band has been together for more than a decade, and includes lead vocalist/guitarist Tommy Shaw, guitarist/vocalist James “JY” Young, bassist/vocalist Ricky Phillips, drummer Todd Sucherman, keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan, as well as original bassist Chuck Panozzo, who frequently joins the band on tour. Tickets start at $44. 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd., Mt. Pleasant. Soaringeaglecasino.com.
KXAN

Best saxophone

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The saxophone is one of the most renowned instruments across genres, including jazz, rock and concert bands, among many others. In addition, it makes a great learner instrument for beginners or musicians looking to try something new. However, it can be intimidating to sift through the options with so many different kinds and qualities available today. The Glory Professional E-flat Alto Saxophone Bundle not only has a great sound quality but also comes with all the accessories you need for a reasonable price.
WDVM 25

Artists at Capital Art & Craft Festival show support for Ukraine

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival is back at the Dulles Expo Center, and a handful of artists here are using this opportunity to help Ukraine. The Spring Capital Art and Craft Festival feature over 200 artists with various art pieces, including handmade jewelry, paintings, and more. One artist Christine […]
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow Marks Son Moses’ 16th Birthday With Sweet Tribute: ‘You Are Deeply Special’

For her son’s 16th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared the sweetest tribute to Instagram, sharing what a ‘true blessing’ he is to the family. World’s Best Mom! Gwyneth Paltrow just shared the sweetest birthday tribute to her son Moses, who just turned 16. “@mosesmartin you are 16 today. I’m not sure how I’m writing that number,” Gwyneth began in an Instagram photo of her son smiling in the midst of several colorful balloons. “Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place. With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued. You are deeply special to all who know you.”
BBC

Blue Peter - Tell us about your dream festival

As the days are getting warmer many families in the UK are deciding what type of festival they would like to visit this summer. There are all kinds of festivals out there, a foody festival may be your cup of tea, or perhaps an eco festival, maybe you'd like to try a circus skills festival, or maybe even a book festival... there are so many options out there!
musictimes.com

Ethan Gontar's Journey As A Musician

Ethan Gontar is an Israeli musician. Before he turns 26, he releases a third single called 'Wildest Dreams'. Before we talk about the single, we'll talk to Ethan a bit about his journey as a musician, his difficulties, and his ups and downs. When did you find out that music...
Primetimer

Now Hear This on PBS Knocks the Starch Out of Classical Music

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. For the past two seasons PBS Great Performances has been interrupting its usual fare of operas, ballet and other, shall we say, acquired tastes for something that almost any music lover can appreciate.
