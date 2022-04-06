Remembering Eugene Taras 4-5-22

For her son’s 16th birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared the sweetest tribute to Instagram, sharing what a ‘true blessing’ he is to the family. World’s Best Mom! Gwyneth Paltrow just shared the sweetest birthday tribute to her son Moses, who just turned 16. “@mosesmartin you are 16 today. I’m not sure how I’m writing that number,” Gwyneth began in an Instagram photo of her son smiling in the midst of several colorful balloons. “Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place. With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued. You are deeply special to all who know you.”

