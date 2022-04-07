Gunman's relative speaks out about shooting that injured SEPTA officer, 2 women

A gunman accused of shooting two women and a SEPTA police officer on Wednesday night was found dead after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

The incident started around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting near Arrott and Griscom streets.

A gunman is accused of shooting two women at that scene.

Police say the male suspect led officers on a chase to the 4700 block of Leiper Street where he started shooting at police.

Several Philadelphia police officers exchanged gunfire with the man prior the arrival of SWAT units, but none were injured.

Action News spoke with a female relative of the suspected gunman. She said she was trying to get in contact with him prior to the shootout, but was unsuccessful.

"We can't get in contact with him at all. I just hope he's going to be alright," said the family member who did not want to be identified.

At some point during the gun battle, police say a 28-year-old SEPTA officer was shot in the abdomen while protecting a Philadelphia officer who became pinned down by a small wall. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he's expected to make a full recovery.

"I just want him to give himself up right now, he'll be alright," the family member said during the barricade.

Police were able to enter the building around 8 p.m. when they discovered the suspect had turned the gun on himself.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the injured officer.