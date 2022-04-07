ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Gunman's relative speaks out about shooting that injured SEPTA officer, 2 women

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQsCg_0f1s2yRf00

A gunman accused of shooting two women and a SEPTA police officer on Wednesday night was found dead after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

The incident started around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting near Arrott and Griscom streets.

A gunman is accused of shooting two women at that scene.

SEE ALSO: Suspected gunman found dead inside Philadelphia home after shooting SEPTA officer, 2 women

A gunman accused of shooting two women and a SEPTA police officer on Wednesday night was found dead after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Police say the male suspect led officers on a chase to the 4700 block of Leiper Street where he started shooting at police.

Several Philadelphia police officers exchanged gunfire with the man prior the arrival of SWAT units, but none were injured.

Action News spoke with a female relative of the suspected gunman. She said she was trying to get in contact with him prior to the shootout, but was unsuccessful.

"We can't get in contact with him at all. I just hope he's going to be alright," said the family member who did not want to be identified.

At some point during the gun battle, police say a 28-year-old SEPTA officer was shot in the abdomen while protecting a Philadelphia officer who became pinned down by a small wall. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he's expected to make a full recovery.

"I just want him to give himself up right now, he'll be alright," the family member said during the barricade.

Police were able to enter the building around 8 p.m. when they discovered the suspect had turned the gun on himself.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the injured officer.

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Can You Help Police Identify This Theft Suspect?

EAST EARL TWP, PA — The East Earl Township Police Department is asking the public to identify the pictured female in reference to a Retail Theft investigation. Authorities state that on March 23, 2022, around 2:00 PM, the female suspect entered the Goodwill Store located at 1367 Weaverland Road and stole approximately $500 in merchandise. The suspect fled the scene in a U-Haul truck. The suspect has multiple tattoos on her neck, upper chest, and lower back (see photos).
EAST EARL, PA
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
CBS Philly

Police Say 15-Year-Old Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Was Ambushed In Deadly Shooting While Leaving School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say 8th grader Juan Carlos Robles-Corona was shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. His mother is now speaking out following his fatal shooting. Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at his school Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School. There are candles, and his backpack which was left behind after the shooting. His mother tells CBS3 he left school ten minutes early and she’s not sure why the school allowed that to happen. “Yesterday they said that he was on his way from school going home. He was not on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Septa#Philadelphia Police#Swat#Gunman#Action News
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Man Shot During Fight, Pickpocketed As He Lay Dying On Hunting Park Street: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a gunshot victim, who laid on the ground dying, was pickpocketed by passersby in the city’s Hunting Park section Wednesday night. Now, officers are searching for those suspects as well as the gunman. Video shows a verbal argument escalate into a fight. The man in red appears to try to take out a gun before a third person shoots first, killing him. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 8th and Luzerne Streets in Hunting Park. A growing memorial of candles now sits inches from bullets holes. “Y’ll hurt me,” Dorian Silva said. Silva says the victim is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Not Guilty in Slaying of Philly Police Official's Son

A man who was accused of killing a Philadelphia Police Department chief inspector's son at FDR Park three years ago was found not guilty on all counts. KYW News Radio first reported the verdict Wednesday afternoon. Tyquan Atkinson, 22, had been charged with the murder of Nicholas Flacco. Flacco, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Delaware School Community Mourning Death Of Beloved Principal Who Died From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Crash In Newark

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school community in Wilmington is in mourning after the death of its beloved principal. He died Monday night from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark. The school district has crisis counselors available for students and staff and community are just beginning to come to terms that their principal is gone. “It’s unimaginable, it’s almost unreal,” Lisa Brewington, a friend and colleague, said. Shock and disbelief are settling in that Dr. Terrance Newton, the principal of Warner Elementary School, was killed in a motorcycle crash. “The past couple of days have been really...
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

Pa. man, 23, shot by armed robbers for his $30K Air Jordan collection, family says

A 23-year-old with a $30,000 sneaker collection ended up with a bullet in his chest after armed robbers went after his pricey Air Jordan stash, the man’s family says. As KDKA-TV reports, Dom Geraci was shot Friday night outside his home in Plum, Allegheny County, Pa. Three armed suspects, allegedly after Geraci’s extensive shoe collection, got away. The entire altercation was caught on a Ring doorbell video, KDKA reports.
PLUM, PA
CBS Philly

4 Men Convicted Of Murder More Than 10 Years After Killing Kevin Drinks In Case Of Mistaken Identity In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Justice was finally served in a case of mistaken identity. Police never gave up, and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday that four men are now convicted murderers, more than 10 years after it happened. The victim’s emotional widow and her family had worn buttons for a decade showing a photo of their loved one who had been killed. On Monday, the family said they no longer need to wear them. “These buttons are not new. These buttons are 10 years old,” Keyna Drinks said. “They say, ‘Justice for Kevin.’ Family, take the buttons off. Justice is done....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
88K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy