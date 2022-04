Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL more than two months ago, and he has now been joined by two other coaches. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and former NFL defensive assistant Ray Horton have both joined Flores’ discrimination lawsuit. Wilks filed a complaint on Thursday alleging that he was discriminated against by the Cardinals in 2018. He says he was hired only as a “bridge coach” that season and not given any real shot to succeed.

