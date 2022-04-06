VIDEO: Students celebrate diversity at World Culture Festival

There’s just something about the sound of the fife and drum that stirs something deep within the soul. Not to be confused with the ink you get after graduating basic training, the idea of the military tattoo dates to the 1600s during the Thirty Years’ War in Belgium and the Netherlands. It was originally a form of military music, but the practice has transformed into more elaborate shows involving theatrics and musical performances.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO