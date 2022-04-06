VIDEO: Students celebrate diversity at World Culture Festival

Click here to read the full article. “Every fair is doing NFTs now,” quipped Fernanda Feitosa, the director of São Paulo’s SP-Arte. “It’s good to have, for educational purposes.”
At that fair, there were three booths focusing on NFTs, by the gallery Kogan Amaro Digital Art and the initiatives Aura.NFT and Tropix. All three booths featured Latin American artists from a range of backgrounds, from longtime net artists to newcomer crypto artists to artists with traditional art careers.
The works on view vary widely. Some, like photographs by Diris Malka and Joao Branco on view at Kogan Amaro, look like commercial stock...
