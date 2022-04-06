ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, ID

'Sunday Bandit' sentenced to prison for exposing himself to young children

By By LISA SMITH Rexburg Standard Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kO2Eq_0f1rv8eF00

REXBURG — The so-called “Sunday Bandit,” who earned his moniker after breaking into homes on Sundays to steal women’s underwear, will spend at least two and a half years in prison.

Cody Polatis, 27, and his attorney, Trent Grant, met before 7th District Judge Steven Boyce at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. After reaching a plea agreement, Polatis pleaded guilty to felony indecent exposure after exposing himself to three young children last summer.

The incident is one of several criminal occurrences involving Polatis since 2014. In that time, Polatis has been charged with breaking into homes, stealing women’s underwear and the most recent charge of indecent exposure — his second.

Boyce didn’t mince words when sentencing Polatis whom he noted has repeatedly failed to control his sexual urges and has broken his probation repeatedly.

“I think you’ve demonstrated that you’re a real threat to society and this community,” Boyce said.

Polatis pleaded guilty to the most recent incident which occurred July 12, 2021, at Madison County’s Warm Slough. Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Mckinzie Cole reported that Polatis approached the children after one of their mothers went to her car for a moment.

“Mr. Polatis sought them out. He watched them, he waited until the adult walked to her car to put belongings away and then pounced on them,” she said.

Cole reported that Polatis asked the children if they wanted to play with his frog. He then exposed himself to the youth, she said.

“He is saying things to trick them,” Cole said.

The three children told the mother about Polatis, and when she approached him, he denied any wrongdoing. When police questioned him, Polatis again insisted nothing had happened. Only after being jailed did he admit to the crime, Cole said.

Cole noted Polatis’ extensive criminal history.

“He’s had several diagnoses of sexual deviant behavior,” she said. “His behavior is continuing and is increasing in intensity.”

Cole said that given Polatis’ criminal history, he shouldn’t be offered probation again. She instead asked Polatis to be sentenced to a two-years fixed and four years indeterminant in prison with the court retaining jurisdiction.

“(This case) screams for something more than probation. He needs to be incarcerated longer,” Cole said.

Grant spoke, and said Polatis knew what he had done was wrong. Grant also asked that Boyce suspend Polatis’ sentence and allow him to go on probation. Grant expressed concern that should Polatis go to prison, he would be with serious sex offenders guilty of rape and child molestation.

Polatis expressed regret for his actions.

“I would first like to apologize to the families and the children involved, he said. “I realize it’s been something that’s affected them. What I’ve done to these little (victims) is something I get to live with the rest of my life. Even though there was no touching, it still bothers me.”

Polatis will receive 262 days credit for the time he’s spent in jail since July. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

Atlanta nurse sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
County
Madison County, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Madison County, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sentencing#Prison#Bandit
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for kidnapping girlfriend, assaulting child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of kidnaping his girlfriend and abusing her 10-year-old daughter. Brian Pierson was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of several charges including: Kidnapping Second Degree Felony Domestic Violence Assault Felony Domestic Violence Criminal Mischief Interference […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
KIRO 7 Seattle

Homeowner finds large bag of meth in front yard

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A homeowner called Lynnwood police after he found a strange package in his front yard Tuesday that turned out to be a bag of drugs. The man at the home in the 3300 block of 177th Place South told police that when he got home, he saw what he described as a “bag of crystals” wrapped in plastic sitting in his front yard.
LYNNWOOD, WA
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
NBC New York

Woman Choked Unconscious, Then Raped by Man in Bronx Apartment: Cops

A woman was violently attacked in the middle of the afternoon Friday inside a Bronx apartment building, where police say a man raped the woman after choking her unconscious. Police said the rape happened around 2:30 p.m. in a building on Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street in Fordham Manor.
BRONX, NY
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy