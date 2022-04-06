Lady Indians fall to Eastern, 5-2

Peebles pitcher Lanie Johnston delivers a pitch to the plate during the Lady Indians’ 5-2 loss at Eastern Brown on April 1. (Photo by Keilani Stone)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

It was a Southern Hills Athletic Conference match up on the softball field at Eastern Brown High School on April 1 as the host Lady Warriors welcomed the Peebles Lady Indians to town. That contest of the day turned out to be a good softball game, with the Lady Warriors coming out on top by a final count of 5-2.

The victorious Eastern Brown squad was paced by a huge bases-clearing first inning triple in the first inning off the bat of Tabby Schumacher and a complete game pitching effort from Grace Prewitt that held the Peebles offense to six hits and just one earned run.

The Indians drew first blood in this SHAC battle, scoring one in the top of the first. Marisa Moore led off the game with a double and came around to score on a sacrifice bunt by Baylie Johnston. That lead didn’t last long.

With senior Lanie Johnston in the center circle for the Lady Indians, the home team came to bat in their half of the first and struck for four big runs. After Johnston fanned the first hitter, she ran into an uncharacteristic bout of wildness and issued walks to the next three batters to load the bases. That brought Eastern right fielder Tabby Schumacher to the dish and she delivered in a big way, smacking a bases-clearing three-bagger to put her team in the lead for good.

Schumacher would be erased at the plate when Alyssa Perkins hit into a fielder’s choice, and Perkins scored the fourth run of the frame on an errod by Peebles second baseman Emmi Nichols.

That was it for the scoring for the next four innings as both pitchers put goose eggs on the scoreboard. The Lady Indians got a two-out third inning single from Moore and a leadoff base hit in the fourth from Caydence Carroll, but both were left stranded. In the fifth, Peebles got a one-out single from Nichols but she was left on the bases when Lily McFarland popped to the pitcher and Kylie Schumacher went down swinging.

The Eastern offense didn’t pose any serious threats over the span of innings 2-5, but both teams had a scoring sixth inning. For Peebles, Moore reached safely for the third consecutive at-bat, this time on an error, and she scored on an error to pull her team within 4-2, but the Lady Warriors matched that score in the bottom half of the sixth when Schumacher singled and scored on a Perkins base hit.

Trailing by three, Peebles had one last shot in the top of the seventh. Lanie Johsnton grounded to third for the first out, followed by a base hit to right by Darby Mills but Mills was cut down at second trying to stretch her single into a double for the second out. Nichols was then retired on a ground ball to third and the Lady Warriors had claimed an important early season conference victory.

The Lady Indians were led by Marisa Moore, who continued her blistering start to the season by going 2 for 3, but the rest of the lineup only managed a combined four hits.

The loss dropped Peebles to 1-2 on the season, 1-1 in conference play, and they were slated to be back in action, weather permitting, on Tuesday, April 5, hosting the Fayetteville Lady Rockets. On Thursday, April 7 the Lady Indians will again be in SHAC action, traveling to North Adams to face the winless Lady Devils. A busy week will conclude on Friday when the Peebles girls will be on the road to face a much-improved Whiteoak Lady Wildcats squad.

BOX SCORE

Peebles

100 000 1 — 2

Eastern Brown

400 001 x —5

Peebles Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Moore 3-2-2-0, B. Johnston 2-0-1-1, Carroll 3-0-1-0, Storer 3-0-0-0, L. Johnston 3-0-0-0, Mills 3-0-1-0, Nichols 3-0-1-0, McFarland 2-0-0-0, Schumacher 2-0-0-0, Team 24-2-6-1.

Extra-Base Hits: Moore 2B

Eastern Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Brown 3-0-0-0, Edmisten 2-1-0-0, Prewitt 2-1-0-0, Grooms 2-1-1-0, Schumacher 3-1-2-3, Perkins 3-1-1-1, Kattwinkel 3-0-0-0, Jimison 3-0-0-0, Shelton 3-0-0-0, Team 24-5-4-4.

Extra-Base Hits: Schumacher 3B

Peebles Pitching:

L. Johnston (L) 6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K

Eastern Pitching:

Prewitt (W) 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K